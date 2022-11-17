Fred Marshall Painting Three-Peats as Park City's Best Painting Contractor
Park City, UT, November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For the third year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting was the winner of the best painting contractor category in the Park City’s Best magazine. Fred Marshall Painting has been recognized in the annual magazine, published by the Park Record, for seven consecutive years.
Ethan Bennett, Fred Marshall Painting’s co-owner and General Manager said, “We are excited to be named, for the third time, as Park City’s best painting contractor. Thank you to everyone that voted in this year’s contest. Our skilled and hardworking employees are the reason for our success. Their talent and attention to detail are apparent in many of the world’s finest homes here in Park City.”
To learn more about Fred Marshall Painting, please call (435) 649-8708 or visit the website at www.fredmarshallpainting.com.
About Fred Marshall Painting
Fred Marshall Painting was founded in 1974 in Park City, Utah. Because of its reputation for excellent quality and service, it has become the largest and most respected painting contractor in Summit County. Fred Marshall Painting specializes in the interior and exterior painting of custom homes and light commercial projects.
