Thru Guidance Ministries - Free Winter Meals for Kids and Teens
ThruGuidance Ministries Inc., announces sponsorship of the Winter Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age or under in surrounding areas in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For more information please contact programs@thruguidance.org
Site Locations and feeding schedule:
Gerdes Park
14700 Gridley Rd., Norwalk, CA 90650
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Lunch Only
12:00PM - 1:00PM
Sara Mendez Park
11660 Dune St., Norwalk, CA 90650
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Lunch Only
12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Grant AME Church (Kirkland Academy for Excellence LOL Day Camp
10435 S Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90002
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
8:00AM - 8:30AM
12:30PM - 1:00PM
City of La Mirada - Frontier Park
13212 Marquardt Ave., La Mirada, CA 90638
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Lunch Only
12:00PM - 2:00PM
Culver-Palms Family YMCA
4500 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, CA 90230
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Grab and Go
Breakfast and Lunch
9:00AM - 11:00AM
San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
301 South Bandini Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
8:30 AM - 9:30AM
12:00PM - 1:00PM
Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
1000 W. Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
8:00AM - 9:00AM
12:00PM - 1:00PM
Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
2900 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Grab and Go
Breakfast and Lunch
10:00AM - 12PM
Antelope Valley YMCA-Quartz Hill
41820 N. 50th St., West Quartz Hill, CA 93536
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
8:30AM - 9:30AM
11:00AM - 11:45AM
Santa Anita Family YMCA
501 South Mountain Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Lunch Only
12:00PM - 1:00PM
Crenshaw Family YMCA
3820 Santa Rosalia Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90008
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
10:30AM- 11:30AM
1:30PM - 2:30PM
Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center
9901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Supper Only
4:30PM - 6:00PM
Crete Academy
6103 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90043
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Lunch Only
Mon - Thurs.
10:00AM -11:30AM
Wilmington YMCA
1127 N Avalon Blvd., Wilmington, CA 90744
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
8:00AM - 9:30AM
12:00PM - 1:00PM
Boys and Girls Club of Whittier
7905 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, CA 90602
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
8:30AM - 9:30AM
12:15PM - 2:15PM
Personal Involvement Center, Inc.
8220 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90003
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Grab and Go
Breakfast and Lunch
10AM - 2PM
Ketchum Downtown YMCA (Preschool Site)
2916 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90005
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Grab and Go
Breakfast and Lunch
8AM - 10AM
Every Friday
SCDC - Tech Center
4357 Gage Ave., Bell, CA 90201
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
9:00AM - 9:30AM
11:30AM - 12:30PM
Salesian Family Youth Center
2228 E. 4th St., Los Angeles, CA 90033
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
9:00A - 10:00A
12:00PM - 1:00PM
SEA East LA Resource Center
4876 Gleason St., Los Angeles, CA 90022
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Grab and Go
Breakfast and Lunch
9:00AM - 11:00AM
Every Friday
Palmdale Lighthouse Assembly of God Church
8500 9th Street East
Palmdale, CA 93550
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Breakfast and Lunch
9:00AM - 11:00AM
Lugo Park
7810 Otis Ave.
Cudahy, CA 90201
12/19/2022 - 1/7/2023
Breakfast 9:00AM - 9:30AM
Lunch 11:30AM - 12:30PM
Contact
Thru Guidance Ministries Inc.Contact
Kendal Troutman
213-376-8968
www.thruguidance.org
Khiya Servis at khiya@thruguidance.org
