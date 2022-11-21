Chouinard Bros. Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Offer on Its Roofing and Building Services
Chouinard Bros. celebrates 50 years of providing the best roofing and siding installation and service experience with a discount on the removal and reinstallation of private roofs, valid until December 31, 2022.
Aurora, Canada, November 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Chouinard Bros., one of Canada’s leading providers of residential and commercial roofing installation and repair services, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.
To commemorate 50 years of providing the best roofing and siding installation and service experience, Chouinard Bros. is offering a 50th Anniversary Special. Chouinard Home Improvements will provide a 5% discount on the removal and reinstallation of private roofs, valid until December 31, 2022. (Some conditions apply: Limit one discount per customer. Subdivisions not eligible.)
“It’s exciting to celebrate 50 years as a successful, family-run business,” says Michelle Chouinard-Kenney, Chouinard Bros., CEO. "We want to thank all our vendors and contractors who’ve worked with us over the years to provide top-quality residential and commercial property improvement solutions. We also want to thank our amazing team of dedicated employees who help us deliver on our promise of exceptional customer service, each and every day.”
On October 27, Chouinard Bros. hosted a special thank you Open House and luncheon for everyone who has helped make Chouinard Bros. such a trusted name in Canadian roofing and repairs. The team from Chouinard said it was an honour to celebrate with the community that helped them grow their business, and they were delighted to see all the retired people who came to celebrate with everyone at the Open House. Click here to see photos from the Open House: 50th Anniversary celebration.
About Chouinard Bros.
Chouinard Bros. has been a family-run residential and commercial property improvement solutions business focused on roofing installation and repair since 1972. Customers can rest assured that Chouinard’s roofing system is built with the most dependable, long-lasting materials, installed by highly trained roofing specialists, backed by comprehensive labour and manufacturers' warranties, and delivered with exceptional customer service.
Contact
Multimedia
Chouinard Bros. Open House Celebration
Celebrating 50 years as a successful, family-run business, Chouinard Bros. hosted a special thank you Open House for everyone who has helped make them such a trusted name in Canadian roofing and repairs.
Chouinard Bros. 50th Anniversary Special
Announcing Chouinard Bros. Anniversary Offer: Get a 5% discount on the removal and reinstallation of private roofs, valid until December 31, 2022.
