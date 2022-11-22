Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Grows Southwest Missouri Operation
Springdale, AR, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, the region’s leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are expanding their operations in Southwest Missouri, following the acquisition of Lyerla Heating & Air.
Lyerla, an award-winning customer service company, was founded in 2001 and has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President Kevin Brady says he’s proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join the Paschal Family as General Manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
Paschal was founded in Northwest Arkansas in 1968 and has been blessed with significant growth over the last ten years, including multiple acquisitions in Central Arkansas and Southwest Missouri. They have more than 250 team members across seven locations in Missouri and Arkansas.
”We couldn’t be more excited to expand our operations in the Four-States Area. We have made a positive impact in Carthage, Joplin, Carl Junction and beyond. Paschal will be able to better serve our Missouri customers by adding Lyerla’s experienced home services team to ours,” said Paschal, owner and CEO Charley Boyce.
Paschal will combine their highly-trained, professional people with those of the same caliber from Lyerla to deliver world-class air, plumbing and electric services and installation to the Four-State Area.
About us
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is dedicated to providing Professional People and Professional Service to the communities we’ve served for more than 50 years. With locations in Northwest Arkansas, Fort Smith River Valley, Central Arkansas & Southwest Missouri, we are committed to sustaining our 5-star reputation of providing trusted, unrivaled customer service and top-notch workmanship across the region.
