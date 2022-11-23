Latest ArKay Zero Poof News
Melbourne, FL, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ArKay Beverages, a leading American non-alcoholic company, announced a partnership with kentucky74.com and whissin.com. The company happily welcomed both brands as part of the company and looked to promote non-alcoholic drinks across the nation.
ArKay beverages is a non-alcoholic drinks brand crafting "naturally mood-lifting, non-alcoholic, un-distilled drinks that make you happy," quoted by Reynald. "When you want to be happy, drink ArKay," quoted by Toni Abraira, a consumer of Arkay. The brand has a collection of more than 100 flavors.
As the "first-ever non-alcoholic beverage company," stated by Reynald Arkay the brand is geared to make more than $1.340 Billion by 2030. Ideal for today's more health-conscious consumers, the brand offers its customers, especially in light of the rising obesity and lifestyle awareness concerns.
The brand started this concept in 2007 and aimed for a safe and healthy product with no sugar, fat, or calories for customers. The alcohol-free category is not just a trend, but a lifestyle that more and more people are embracing.
ArKay drinks contain a small molecule placed inside the glass called W.A.R.M. When it comes into contact with your tongue, it sends a stimulus to your brain that creates an illusion in the mucous membrane that what you are drinking tastes and smells like alcohol.
ArKay Beverages doesn't have adverse side effects and no drunkenness. This is the real advantage of ArKay. It has the taste of the liquor but no adverse alcohol effects.
ArKay Beverages offers plenty of alcohol-free liquors and non-alcoholic cocktails. These have 0% alcohol and make excellent drinks, but they can be mixed with other low-calorie and alcohol-free beverages.
Here are some of their options:
● Cocktails
● Rums
● Digestifs
● Liquors
● Mocktails
● Tequila
● Vodka
● Whiskys
"ArKay Beverages Inc. is the most awarded non-alcoholic spirit beverage company globally," stated by Reynald. For more than ten years, they have stood steadfast to their slogan, “The finest non-alcoholic sophisticated spirits the world has ever seen.”
About ArKay Alcohol-Free Spirits
Since 2011, ArKay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whiskey, bourbon, and brandy, among many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without alcohol. ArKay is Clean and Healthy: zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero sweeteners, zero calories, zero Carbs, no GMO, no gluten, and friendly veggies.
ArKay, the "world’s first alcohol-free," stated by Reynald Arkay, whisky, vodka, tequila, and rum-flavored drink is designed for everyone to enjoy. The taste of liquor without alcohol makes it a perfect beverage day or night. ArKay has 0% alcohol and is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption. Imagine enjoying your favorite drinks at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. ArKay feels and burns like real liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers. ArKay Beverages is a family-owned business. ArKay is not part of a large multinational conglomerate.
Reynald Arkay
917-657-7126
www.arkaybeverages.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arkaybeveragesusa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArKayBeverages
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ArKayzeroproof/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHrDTMbySu6dYCLmc0AQOcg/playlists
