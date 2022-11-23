Tenzo Launches a Matcha Holiday Bundle for Black Friday Sale; 30% Off
Los Angeles, CA, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tenzo is launching a Tenzo Holiday Bundle starting November 25, 2022. This Tenzo Holiday bundle will include 60 grams of organic ceremonial Tenzo matcha, a reusable storage tin, a measuring scoop, an electric mixer, and a glass matcha tumbler.
This deal will be on sale at 30% off from November 25 through November 28, 2022. This gift is targeted to those looking for calm, focused energy and staying healthy through the busy holiday season. Tenzo Matcha can provide consumers with a healthy alternative to coffee into the new year.
“We are so excited for our Holiday Bundle, we hope it helps people switch over from coffee and begin a new healthy habit to start off 2023. This is a great deal for getting everything needed to live the matcha life. We hope everyone wants to try it,” said Tenzo co-founder and CEO Steve O’Dell.
The Bundle will be available throughout the holidays and January at the listed price of $65. The Tenzo Holiday Bundle Sale will be live Nov. 25. To learn more and purchase the Bundle, go to tenzotea.co/pages/5-reasons-holiday-bundle.
This deal will be on sale at 30% off from November 25 through November 28, 2022. This gift is targeted to those looking for calm, focused energy and staying healthy through the busy holiday season. Tenzo Matcha can provide consumers with a healthy alternative to coffee into the new year.
“We are so excited for our Holiday Bundle, we hope it helps people switch over from coffee and begin a new healthy habit to start off 2023. This is a great deal for getting everything needed to live the matcha life. We hope everyone wants to try it,” said Tenzo co-founder and CEO Steve O’Dell.
The Bundle will be available throughout the holidays and January at the listed price of $65. The Tenzo Holiday Bundle Sale will be live Nov. 25. To learn more and purchase the Bundle, go to tenzotea.co/pages/5-reasons-holiday-bundle.
Contact
TenzoContact
Lori Hanemann
907-347-7572
https://www.tenzotea.co
Lori Hanemann
907-347-7572
https://www.tenzotea.co
Categories