Brand New Supernatural Series for Those Who Love Demons and Angels
Best Selling paranormal romance and horror author Barb Jones has just released a new book in a brand new supernatural series. Readers of the genre will be excited about the "Heaven and Hell" series involving demon hunter Sully and his unusual alliances in the name of his destiny.
Venice, FL, November 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paranormal Romance and Horror Author Barb Jones is launching her new book, "Son of Asmodeus." The book is the first in the brand-new series Heaven and Hell. This book aims to bring readers into a world that involves demons and angels.
"Son of Asmodeus" highlights the long-standing battle between Heaven and Hell, where she has devised a creative, action-packed approach with a demon hunter searching for his destiny. Ms. Jones has created a modern-day world that accepts the concept of demons and angels readily.
According to Ms. Jones, “This series will be edge on your seat mind-blowing, and full of action. It is similar to my Blood Prophecy series, and the first book is being adapted into a film. I am very excited about this series, and already my fans have been raving about it. ARC readers have been giving it 5-star reviews.”
The book is set in present-day Los Angeles and focuses on the demon hunter, John Sullivan, aka Sully. His destiny and birthright are discovered with mystery and supernatural elements and have a unique concept that has not been explored in any other demon hunter book.
Barb Jones creates worlds in her books that are not only captivating but with a strong sense of relating to her characters. She has received numerous reviews and praise for her books and writing and for being recognized as a fantastic author. Ms. Jones is no stranger to paranormal romance and horror writing. Being born and raised in Hawaii has given her a sense of appreciation for this unique genre. She speaks at many engagements about her writings and experiences with the paranormal world and is known for being an author her readers enjoy meeting at any of her events.
"Son of Asmodeus" is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Book Bub and many other retailers worldwide.
Note to Media:
Barb Jones is available for interviews.
To arrange an interview, contact her directly.
