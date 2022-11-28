DonateStock Partners with GivingTuesday to Match $100,000 in Stock Gifts
Matching Funds Powered by the Wag! Community Shares Program
Houston, TX, November 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- DonateStock, a fintech philanthropy company, announced a $100,000 matching pool to boost stock gifts made on GivingTuesday, the most generous day of the year, 11/29/22. Working with GivingTuesday, DonateStock will match stock gifts up to $1,000 for registered nonprofit customers. In addition to the matching pool, DonateStock and GivingTuesday are introducing the 2022 editions of the Ultimate Stock Gifting Guides for Donors and Nonprofits.
Matching funds are made possible through DonateStock’s work with Wag! Group Co. (“Wag!”; NASDAQ: PET) and its Community Shares Program to eligible nonprofits that was announced earlier this year linked here.
"GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that has the power to transform communities around the world, and in order to inspire more giving, kindness, and civic engagement, it's critical that we recognize the multitude of ways that people can participate,” said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer at GivingTuesday. “Empowering more people to donate stock enables the sector to tap a more significant pool of capital for nonprofits of all sizes across the country.”
Donating stock to charitable organizations offers significant advantages to both donors and recipients. Donors win by avoiding capital gains tax on gifted shares while deducting the fair market value of the stock. Nonprofit organizations win as pre-tax stock donations are often much larger than after-tax cash donations. When donors give stock, nonprofits receive the proceeds that would have otherwise been paid to the IRS.
“Our mission is to unlock charitable stock gifting by making it accessible and easy for millions of nonprofits and donors,” said Steve Latham, CEO of DonateStock. “Through this $100,000 matching pool and user-friendly stock gifting guides for donors and nonprofits we are seeking to amplify generosity at a critical time.”
DonateStock will match stock gifts up to $1,000 to registered nonprofits on November 29, 2022. For details visit https://donatestock.com/giving-season-2022-match-campaign.
In addition DonateStock and GivingTuesday are introducing the 2022 edition of the Ultimate Stock Gifting Guides for Donors and Nonprofit.
For Donors: https://donatestock.com/blog/givingtuesday-donor-guide
For Nonprofits: https://donatestock.com/blog/givingtuesday-stock-gifting-toolkit
About Giving Tuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in 85+ countries. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.
About DonateStock
DonateStock is a fintech philanthropy company that is democratizing charitable stock giving by making it easy and accessible to millions of nonprofits and donors. DonateStock streamlines the stock gifting process making it fast, safe and free for donors and allowing nonprofits to solicit, receive and process stock gifts at scale. By making stock gifting easy and accessible to all, DonateStock is unlocking billions in annual funding while helping thousands of nonprofits impact millions of lives.
About Wag! – Wag.co
Wag! strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, wellness plans, and one-on-one training from Wag!’s community of 400,000 local pet caregivers nationwide, in addition to pet insurance options from the leading pet insurance companies. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and wellness at the forefront, Wag! has a trusted record of experience with more than 12 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! Platform, across 5,300 cities and 50 states, with pet parents rating 96% of services as 5-star. Wag! also operates Petted.com, the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Furmacy.com, a local pharmacy which supports busy veterinary clinics, and the Wag! Pet Caregiver App, which empowers pet caregivers to care for pets in their neighborhood and earn real money. For more information, visit wag.co.
For information please contact media@donatestock.com.
Matching funds are made possible through DonateStock’s work with Wag! Group Co. (“Wag!”; NASDAQ: PET) and its Community Shares Program to eligible nonprofits that was announced earlier this year linked here.
"GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that has the power to transform communities around the world, and in order to inspire more giving, kindness, and civic engagement, it's critical that we recognize the multitude of ways that people can participate,” said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer at GivingTuesday. “Empowering more people to donate stock enables the sector to tap a more significant pool of capital for nonprofits of all sizes across the country.”
Donating stock to charitable organizations offers significant advantages to both donors and recipients. Donors win by avoiding capital gains tax on gifted shares while deducting the fair market value of the stock. Nonprofit organizations win as pre-tax stock donations are often much larger than after-tax cash donations. When donors give stock, nonprofits receive the proceeds that would have otherwise been paid to the IRS.
“Our mission is to unlock charitable stock gifting by making it accessible and easy for millions of nonprofits and donors,” said Steve Latham, CEO of DonateStock. “Through this $100,000 matching pool and user-friendly stock gifting guides for donors and nonprofits we are seeking to amplify generosity at a critical time.”
DonateStock will match stock gifts up to $1,000 to registered nonprofits on November 29, 2022. For details visit https://donatestock.com/giving-season-2022-match-campaign.
In addition DonateStock and GivingTuesday are introducing the 2022 edition of the Ultimate Stock Gifting Guides for Donors and Nonprofit.
For Donors: https://donatestock.com/blog/givingtuesday-donor-guide
For Nonprofits: https://donatestock.com/blog/givingtuesday-stock-gifting-toolkit
About Giving Tuesday
GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in 85+ countries. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.
About DonateStock
DonateStock is a fintech philanthropy company that is democratizing charitable stock giving by making it easy and accessible to millions of nonprofits and donors. DonateStock streamlines the stock gifting process making it fast, safe and free for donors and allowing nonprofits to solicit, receive and process stock gifts at scale. By making stock gifting easy and accessible to all, DonateStock is unlocking billions in annual funding while helping thousands of nonprofits impact millions of lives.
About Wag! – Wag.co
Wag! strives to be the #1 platform for busy pet parents, offering access to 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, expert pet advice, wellness plans, and one-on-one training from Wag!’s community of 400,000 local pet caregivers nationwide, in addition to pet insurance options from the leading pet insurance companies. Making pet parents happy is what Wag! does best. With safety and wellness at the forefront, Wag! has a trusted record of experience with more than 12 million pet care services completed by pet caregivers on the Wag! Platform, across 5,300 cities and 50 states, with pet parents rating 96% of services as 5-star. Wag! also operates Petted.com, the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Furmacy.com, a local pharmacy which supports busy veterinary clinics, and the Wag! Pet Caregiver App, which empowers pet caregivers to care for pets in their neighborhood and earn real money. For more information, visit wag.co.
For information please contact media@donatestock.com.
Contact
DonateStockContact
Steve Latham
646-494-4487
https://donatestock.com/
Steve Latham
646-494-4487
https://donatestock.com/
Categories