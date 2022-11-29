The Lonely Entrepreneur Announces $300,000 in Giving Tuesday Matching Gifts
New York, NY, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With $300,000 at stake to benefit aspiring minority business owners, The Lonely Entrepreneur (TLE) is announcing a six-figure matching gift - offered by anonymous donors - ahead of its Giving Tuesday launch on Nov. 29th. TLE's mission-driven objective is to furnish 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide with the learning assets they need to turn their passion into success.
TLE is the only global one-stop-shop for those seeking the support, guidance and tools to start and improve their businesses - through its Learning Community, minority business owners everywhere have free access to hundreds of modules to help walk them through the ins and outs of entrepreneurship - and this year's Giving Tuesday is the perfect time to advocate for and contribute to this innovative platform, says TLE's founder, Michael Dermer:
"We’ve created a one-of-its-kind, free resource for anyone starting a business, everywhere," he said. “When I launched my company, nothing like this existed. And now that it does, we want as many folks with enterprising spirits to access, use and share it.”
“To be able to go to one place – instead of feeling lost on the web trying to find answers – is something I wish I had, and I trust this matching gift promise is a sign that our solution is worthy and needed,” he said.
The Learning Community is a proven program that has been implemented throughout the world for thousands of entrepreneurs. It is supported by a distinguished set of board members, advisors and partners.
In 2020, TLE launched its Black Entrepreneur Initiative to empower 100,000 current and aspiring Black entrepreneurs to address two of the most consequential issues of our time affecting Black Americans -- the lack of economic justice, and the dramatic impacts of COVID-19, which disproportionately affects Black Americans.
TLE is regularly featured as an entrepreneur authority in national and international media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Thrive, Fast Company, Authority Magazine, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, Huffington Post, and Telemundo.
Press Contact: Victoria Sherman / Director / victoria.sherman@lonelyentrepreneur.com / (617) 966-8484
