Vesalio Appoints VP of U.S. Sales and Announces Recent Publication on NeVa Showing Impressive First Pass Rates
Vesalio hires Bob Bushok as VP of U.S. Sales and announces high first-pass rates and favorable safety profile in a 145-stroke patient data set for the NeVa™ thrombectomy device with findings published in the journal Interventional Neuroradiology.
Nashville, TN, November 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vesalio is pleased to welcome Bob Bushok as Vice President of U.S. Sales overseeing commercial strategy and execution for the NeVa VSTM vasospasm launch and the expected 2023 introduction of NeVa™ thrombectomy platform into the U.S. market. Bob will be responsible for building the U.S. sales team and will play a pivotal role in continuing to grow the company through strategic initiatives.
Bob brings Vesalio 20 years of sales leadership experience in the neurovascular space from major player Medtronic to several successful start-ups, including Concentric, EV3, and Viz.AI. In his most recent role as Senior Director at Viz.AI, Bob was responsible for integrated delivery networks (IDNs), national accounts, and pioneering AI use to increase the speed and access to care in acute ischemic stroke. “I have been following Vesalio’s successful international development with great interest over the past few years and am extremely excited to undertake the challenge of introducing this valuable technology to the United States,” expressed Bob.
Bushok’s appointment coincides with a new clinical publication in Interventional Neuroradiology(1) on Vesalio’s NeVa thrombectomy device. The data collected by Dr. Arsida Bajrami and colleagues constitutes the largest patient series to date on the revolutionary technology and underscores the device’s excellent first-pass and final recanalization scores (77%-1st Pass and 98% Final mTICI 2B3). The paper concludes that NeVa “offers a high rate of first-pass success along with a favorable safety profile.”(1)
“Market confidence in our technology continues to grow given the exceptional clinical results and the support of stroke specialists who have been building its reputation worldwide,” commented Steve Rybka, CEO of Vesalio. “The addition of Bob Bushok to our team is a key milestone as we move into the U.S. commercialization phase. We are excited to have Bob lead our U.S. sales team to further drive our global sales momentum.”
(1) Bajrami A, Ertugrul O, Senadim S, Erdem E, Baltacioglu F, Geyik S. First pass results of mechanical thrombectomy with two-drop zone NeVa™ device. Interventional Neuroradiology. 2022;0(0). doi:10.1177/15910199221135309
About Vesalio
Founded in 2017, Vesalio is a privately held medical device company focused on advancing patient care in vascular occlusion by providing physicians with superior technology designed to improve clinical outcomes. Vesalio’s proprietary NeVa™ and enVast™ platforms are designed to consistently achieve first-pass recanalization in stroke and STEMI, respectively, by effectively removing all types of neurovascular clots from a patient’s anatomy. For more information, visit vesalio.com.
