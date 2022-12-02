Pirates Press on at CMX Cinemas Fallschase - Embrace World Cultures Inc. in Association with Firestorm Productions Presents Fusion 4 World Dance and Music Movie
Tallahassee, FL, December 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Embrace World Cultures Inc. in Association with Firestorm Productions Inc. Presents Fusion World Dance and Music Live Red-Carpet Experience at CMX Cinemas Fallschase.
Embrace World Cultures Inc. (501(c)3) in association with Firestorm Productions Inc. announces the last of our tickets that are on sale for their locally produced international showcase - Fusion World Dance and Music Live Red Carpet Experience (Fusion 4).
Fusion 4 was produced and filmed locally right in the heart of Tallahassee, Florida. The live showcase was filmed and presented Live at TCC Turner Auditorium on August 13, 2022 at 7PM for one live show only, with international and local world cultural performers sharing the stage.
Tickets are on sale for their new feature film. The film will premiere at CMX Cinemas Fallschase on Sunday, December 4 at 6PM, to celebrate and welcome Embrace World Cultures Inc. as a new Tallahassee-based nonprofit serving our community.
A Swashbuckling World Adventure with Heart: the Fusion World Dance and Music Live Red Carpet Experience - features beautiful and rarely seen world dance and music on the big stage, sharing rich heritage through exciting rhythms, sounds and movements.
The Fusion events began four years ago with a universal connection, weaving world performances together to become One Voice in a sensational finale. Even through COVID, their showcase was produced and filmed to be shared with over 32 nations around the world. The well- known Karkum Project joined Fusion for the finale in 2020.
Featured Performers include:
Matsuriza Japanese Taiko Drummers, Maharajah Flamenco Trio, Omaris, Gitana de la Rosa, Shoshanna Beryllia, Yun Dance Group, Vann Patacxil, Gina Marie Newman, Najmah Nour, Morgan Robb, Dr. Haiqiong Deng, Firestorm Dancers and Shalini Goel Agarwal joining many talented performers from around the world.
Tickets for the film's premiere may be purchased at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fusion-world-dance-and-music-red-carpet-experience-tickets-405014718927.
Contact: firestormproductionsinc@gmail.com
Website: fusionworlddance.com
Press Kit (Digital): https://express.adobe.com/page/oqibJPsQHafvH/
For more information, press only:
Melinda Patrick Cowen, Ph.D.
850.284.2094
firestormproductionsinc@gmail.com
