Sqwire Partners with North Carolina Wesleyan University to Provide Financial Education to Students
Financial wellness offered at the collegiate level helps students to thrive both in and out of the classroom. Sqwire is proud to partner with North Carolina Wesleyan University to offer this program and contribute to the success of its students.
Norfolk, VA, November 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sqwire is excited to announce the launch of its pilot program for college students in partnership with North Carolina Wesleyan University. The program, which will provide financial wellness education, tools, and resources to North Carolina Wesleyan’s current student population is part of their Practical Skills Academy which officially launched in Fall 2022.
“At Sqwire, we believe that everyone deserves to realize their financial promise,” says Danijel Velicki, CEO of Sqwire. “We know that financial education can change lives for the better and believe that by demystifying money for our young people, we can give them the best chance possible to thrive as they learn to take control of their finances. The lessons learned in our program are intended to empower them not just today, as they navigate the complexities of living independently for the first time, but to also bring them success after they step off the graduation stage and enter the workforce. We’re thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the students at North Carolina Wesleyan University.”
In addition to nearly 70 lessons on personal finance provided by Sqwire - including taxes, budgeting, insurance, and more - the Practical Skills Academy at North Carolina Wesleyan University offers students the chance to learn valuable life and professional skills that are not typically covered in traditional coursework. Through comprehensive curriculum that is thoughtfully designed and cultivated, students are able to hone the skills needed to thrive both in and out of the classroom such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and information technology. The partnership with Sqwire will provide an expanded suite of lessons, videos, infographics, worksheets, calculators, resources, and curated content that is custom-designed to meet college students where they are and provide detailed instruction on how to build their financial legacies. The complete platform will be available to NCWU students at no cost in 2023. To learn more about North Carolina Wesleyan University, visit their website at www.ncwc.edu.
Sqwire is a financial wellness program that is committed to equipping and empowering its users to effectively protect their lives, their legacy, and their loved ones. Designed to help them form healthy financial habits, the Sqwire platform keeps users on course with their personal goals and future preparedness. Sqwire provides the very best in comprehensive financial education, delivering personalized programs, self-paced curriculum, and ongoing support that individuals need to make informed, confident financial decisions. Learn more about Sqwire by visiting www.getsqwire.com/colleges.
“At Sqwire, we believe that everyone deserves to realize their financial promise,” says Danijel Velicki, CEO of Sqwire. “We know that financial education can change lives for the better and believe that by demystifying money for our young people, we can give them the best chance possible to thrive as they learn to take control of their finances. The lessons learned in our program are intended to empower them not just today, as they navigate the complexities of living independently for the first time, but to also bring them success after they step off the graduation stage and enter the workforce. We’re thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the students at North Carolina Wesleyan University.”
In addition to nearly 70 lessons on personal finance provided by Sqwire - including taxes, budgeting, insurance, and more - the Practical Skills Academy at North Carolina Wesleyan University offers students the chance to learn valuable life and professional skills that are not typically covered in traditional coursework. Through comprehensive curriculum that is thoughtfully designed and cultivated, students are able to hone the skills needed to thrive both in and out of the classroom such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and information technology. The partnership with Sqwire will provide an expanded suite of lessons, videos, infographics, worksheets, calculators, resources, and curated content that is custom-designed to meet college students where they are and provide detailed instruction on how to build their financial legacies. The complete platform will be available to NCWU students at no cost in 2023. To learn more about North Carolina Wesleyan University, visit their website at www.ncwc.edu.
Sqwire is a financial wellness program that is committed to equipping and empowering its users to effectively protect their lives, their legacy, and their loved ones. Designed to help them form healthy financial habits, the Sqwire platform keeps users on course with their personal goals and future preparedness. Sqwire provides the very best in comprehensive financial education, delivering personalized programs, self-paced curriculum, and ongoing support that individuals need to make informed, confident financial decisions. Learn more about Sqwire by visiting www.getsqwire.com/colleges.
Contact
SqwireContact
Emily Lamothe
757-995-3134
www.getsqwire.com
Emily Lamothe
757-995-3134
www.getsqwire.com
Categories