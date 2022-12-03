New Statistics Textbook Written by First African American Female Ph.D. in Statistics
As the lead author, Dr. Nancy L. Griesinger, Ph.D., is the first African-American woman to receive a Doctorate of Philosophy in Statistics from Rice University. Dr. Griesinger is a passionate statistician, educator, researcher, and mentor. She has dedicated her career to educating students for over 20 years. In addition, Griesinger founded Mobile Math, LLC, a full-service tutoring and consulting firm focusing on mathematics, statistics, STEM degree consulting, and refresher math courses.
Houston, TX, December 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Elementary Statistics: A Guide to Data Analysis Using R is a completely new approach to teaching introductory statistics. This textbook and lab manual provides a fresh approach to the subject through its innovative use of technology, real-life applications, culturally diverse examples, exercises, and visuals. In addition, the textbook and lab manual is a fresh approach to introductory statistics for current and future generations. This book offers a more visual and interactive approach for students learning statistics and undergraduate data analysis while still introducing the basic concepts of probability, random variables, and distributions. The author's goal is to present the material clearly and easily understood, with text design for both traditional classroom and distance learning settings.
According to Nation's Report Card, "Despite the significant investments into the American educational system, there isn't a single category where students are at or above being NAEP proficient in the United States. Only three categories are above 40%: Grade 12 economics (42%), Grade 4 Mathematics (41%), and Grade 8 STEM literacy (46%)."
Lecture halls across Universities will benefit from Dr. Griesinger's approach to teaching statistics through a five-part interactive textbook with engaging course materials to reinforce key concepts. Key concepts include; 12 sets of flashcards, 12 skill-builder activities, additional reading, and resources.
Part I: Overview of both statistics & R.
Part II: Descriptive statistics & probability
Part III: Discrete & continuous probability distributions
Part IV: Statistical inference
Part V: Explores additional statistical inference and assumptions.
As the lead author, Dr. Nancy L. Griesinger, Ph.D., is the first African-American woman to receive a Doctorate of Philosophy in Statistics from Rice University. Dr. Griesinger is a passionate statistician, educator, researcher, and mentor. She has dedicated her career to educating students for over 20 years. In addition, Griesinger founded Mobile Math, LLC, a full-service tutoring and consulting firm focusing on mathematics, statistics, STEM degree consulting, and refresher math courses.
The company also offers thesis and dissertation consulting for students who want one-on-one help completing their degrees. Mobile Math, LLC instructors have years of experience in mathematics and have completed their Bachelor, Master, or Ph. D. in the subject areas they teach. Dr. Griesinger's mission is clear, "We are dedicated to our clients and ensure they understand everything before moving forward with their studies to reach their desired career path. We need more people in the STEM fields because there is an increasing demand for people with technological skills. We need more people in the STEM to fill the growing number of jobs requiring technological know-how, such as coding. If we don't have enough people in the STEM field, we won't be able to fill all of these jobs, leading to a shortage of workers," Dr. Griesinger said.
Also, having more people in STEM can help increase diversity and inclusion in tech industries. For example, having more women and minorities working as coders will help create a more diverse workforce at companies making products using coding techniques.
STEM professionals are essential to the growth and development of our economy. STEM career professionals are the people who develop new technologies that drive innovation, create new products, and improve how we do everything from travel to communication. Fostering the next generation of STEM professionals is one of the reasons Dr. Griesinger and her team created a new view of teaching and learning statistics.
To learn more about Elementary Statistics: A Guide to Data Analysis Using R textbook, visit www.mobilemathlab.com.
About Dr. Nancy L. Griesinger, Ph. D & Moblie Math, LLC
Dr. Nancy L. Griesinger, Ph. D., is a mathematics and statistics professor at San Marcos, Texas. She holds a B.S. in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of South Carolina. Griesinger made history in 2002 when she became the first black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Statistics from Rice University with a Dissertation on Robust Empirical Likelihood.
As a passionate statistician, educator, researcher, and mentor, Dr. Griesinger has dedicated her career to educating students for over 20 years. Griesinger founded Mobile Math, LLC, a full-service tutoring and consulting firm focusing on mathematics, statistics, STEM degree consulting, and refresher math courses.
The company also offers thesis and dissertation consulting for students who want one-on-one help completing their advanced degrees. The instructors have years of experience in mathematics and have completed their Bachelor, Master, or Ph. D. in the subject area they teach. Dr. Griesinger's mission is clear, "We are dedicated to our clients and ensure they understand everything before moving forward with their studies to reach their desired career path."
Dr. Nancy L. Griesinger, Ph.D., published the first edition of the only African-American woman-led University-level statistics textbook, Elementary Statistics: A Guide to Data Analysis Using R, which is now available worldwide.
