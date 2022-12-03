New Statistics Textbook Written by First African American Female Ph.D. in Statistics

As the lead author, Dr. Nancy L. Griesinger, Ph.D., is the first African-American woman to receive a Doctorate of Philosophy in Statistics from Rice University. Dr. Griesinger is a passionate statistician, educator, researcher, and mentor. She has dedicated her career to educating students for over 20 years. In addition, Griesinger founded Mobile Math, LLC, a full-service tutoring and consulting firm focusing on mathematics, statistics, STEM degree consulting, and refresher math courses.