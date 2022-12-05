Author Stephanie Mossi's New Audiobook, "Out of the Darkness," Follows the Author's Path of Healing from a Life of Anxiety & Depression That Controlled Her for Too Long

Recent audiobook release “Out of the Darkness” from Audiobook Network author Stephanie Mossi is a captivating memoir of the author's battle with mental health conditions and how she managed to find the light on the other side of her struggles. Inspired to seek help so that she could be there for her daughter, Mossi found the inner courage necessary to put in the hard work and reclaim her life.