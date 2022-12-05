Author Stephanie Mossi's New Audiobook, "Out of the Darkness," Follows the Author's Path of Healing from a Life of Anxiety & Depression That Controlled Her for Too Long
Recent audiobook release “Out of the Darkness” from Audiobook Network author Stephanie Mossi is a captivating memoir of the author's battle with mental health conditions and how she managed to find the light on the other side of her struggles. Inspired to seek help so that she could be there for her daughter, Mossi found the inner courage necessary to put in the hard work and reclaim her life.
Kuna, ID, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Mossi, a paramedic and a registered nurse who has spent the last ten years teaching healthcare providers how to effectively function in stressful situations, has completed her new audiobook, “Out of the Darkness: A True-to-Life Account of Living Through Anxiety, Depression, Fear, and Panic Attacks”: a stirring and eye-opening account of the author’s journey through learning to manager her mental health conditions.
“This book is a memoir about my personal life and my struggle with different mental health conditions,” writes Mossi. “It is designed to give readers an inside view on the erratic, irrational, and fearful thought processes that can paralyze a person on the inside, while they can appear perfectly ‘normal’ on the outside. It is designed to show how I had an unhealthy or even toxic thought process and why I rationalized it as being acceptable or ‘normal’ in those moments to fit the conditions I was experiencing.
“This memoir is also meant to be a beacon of hope and understanding for those who do not experience mental health conditions, as they can get a first-hand view of what their friends or loved-ones may be experiencing and why the actions they are taking or words they are saying are not appearing helpful to that person.
“This is a story of struggle, fight, and triumph. This is a story about growing in my faith in God and entrusting Him with my life and my struggles. This is a story of my will to live, despite the constant torment of negative thoughts and powerful emotions. My main driving force for going on was for my daughter (Amelia). I had to learn to step outside of myself to be there and be accountable and responsible for her.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stephanie Mossi’s new audiobook pulls back the curtain on mental health conditions and allows listeners to better understand what it is like to live daily with conditions such as anxiety and depression. A raw and honest account of how one’s life can be overrun with mental illness, Mossi bares it all to provide hope for those struggling as she once did and to remind them they are not alone in their fight.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Out of the Darkness: A True-to-Life Account of Living Through Anxiety, Depression, Fear, and Panic Attacks” by Stephanie Mossi through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
“This book is a memoir about my personal life and my struggle with different mental health conditions,” writes Mossi. “It is designed to give readers an inside view on the erratic, irrational, and fearful thought processes that can paralyze a person on the inside, while they can appear perfectly ‘normal’ on the outside. It is designed to show how I had an unhealthy or even toxic thought process and why I rationalized it as being acceptable or ‘normal’ in those moments to fit the conditions I was experiencing.
“This memoir is also meant to be a beacon of hope and understanding for those who do not experience mental health conditions, as they can get a first-hand view of what their friends or loved-ones may be experiencing and why the actions they are taking or words they are saying are not appearing helpful to that person.
“This is a story of struggle, fight, and triumph. This is a story about growing in my faith in God and entrusting Him with my life and my struggles. This is a story of my will to live, despite the constant torment of negative thoughts and powerful emotions. My main driving force for going on was for my daughter (Amelia). I had to learn to step outside of myself to be there and be accountable and responsible for her.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stephanie Mossi’s new audiobook pulls back the curtain on mental health conditions and allows listeners to better understand what it is like to live daily with conditions such as anxiety and depression. A raw and honest account of how one’s life can be overrun with mental illness, Mossi bares it all to provide hope for those struggling as she once did and to remind them they are not alone in their fight.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Out of the Darkness: A True-to-Life Account of Living Through Anxiety, Depression, Fear, and Panic Attacks” by Stephanie Mossi through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories