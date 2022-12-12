Author Jim Thompson, D.M., PhD’s New Book, "A Treasure of Sixty Years of Preaching," is a Collection of Messages to Help Readers Develop a Strong Connection to Christ
Recent release “A Treasure of Sixty Years of Preaching” from Covenant Books author Jim Thompson, D.M., PhD is a faith-based read to help readers live within God's love and wisdom. Drawn from the author's six decades as a pastor, Thompson delivers a powerful sermon within each section that calls upon readers to open their minds and hearts to Jesus's messages.
Rex, GA, December 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jim Thompson, D.M., PhD, a retired bivocational pastor who also worked as a police officer and earned a PhD in religion and a Doctor of Ministry from Bethany Theological Seminary, has completed his new book, “A Treasure of Sixty Years of Preaching”: a stirring assortment of religious teachings to help inspire and uplift readers to look towards God for guidance and direction.
“The messages contained in this work are a treasure of over sixty years of preaching, teaching, and studies,” writes Thompson. “Each message was the gift of the Holy Spirit, who inspired and guided me in the preparation and preaching of the Gospel. It is my prayer that each message will be used for the glory of God and, in so doing, will be useful in bringing people to Jesus, revival in the hearts of believers, and growth in each one of God’s elect.
“When the Lord Jesus called Simon Peter and Andrew to be disciples, He said to them, ‘Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men’ (Matt. 4:19). After the resurrection of Jesus, He appeared to His disciples at the Sea of Tiberias as they were in a boat fishing and had come to shore after obeying the orders of Jesus and had caught a large number of fish. Jesus asked Peter about his love for Him and then ordered Peter to ‘feed My sheep’ (John21:16). These messages are an effort to accomplish these orders from our Master: to be ‘fishers of men’ and to feed His flock.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Thompson, D.M., PhD’s new book is the result of sixty years of experiences as a pastor, during which time Thompson has given countless sermons to help spread Jesus’s messages of love. Each section provides a portion of Scripture for study and an exploration of how these passages can be applied to one’s daily life to fully live within God’s will.
Readers can purchase “A Treasure of Sixty Years of Preaching” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
