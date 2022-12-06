Author Eula Bennett-Bramwell’s New Book, “The Modern Prodigal Son People Need the Lord (Taken from the Parable of the Prodigal Son [Luke 15:11-32])” is Released
Recent release “The Modern Prodigal Son People Need the Lord (Taken from the Parable of the Prodigal Son [Luke 15:11-32])” from Covenant Books author Eula Bennett-Bramwell centers around Jerry, the modern prodigal son, who is rich and handsome. He is influenced by the pleasures of life, the power of money, and the ease of modern technology.
McDonough, GA, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eula Bennett-Bramwell, a Born-Again Christian, has completed her new book, “The Modern Prodigal Son People Need the Lord (Taken from the Parable of the Prodigal Son [Luke 15:11-32])”: a novel that follows the spiritual journey of Jerry, who, at a young age, demands from his parents his share of the inheritance before he dies.
Driving a stunning sports car, he sets off on a journey to a world unknown; to enjoy the pleasures of life that money could buy. On his journey, to the height of happiness, he becomes friendly with Tom, Dick, Harry, Jane, and Sue.
In tears and agony, Jerry looks back at his journey, and realizes, when it is too late, that making wrong decisions, often leads to destruction.
Author Eula Bennett-Bramwell received Jesus Christ as her personal Savior on January 9, 1977, at Olivet Gospel Assembly, Bronx, New York, under the ministry of Pastor Lloyd Bewry.
Over the years she transitioned to Hawthorne, California. She serves in Outreach programs, which involve street ministries, bringing lost souls to Jesus Christ to be saved, she also serves in drama ministries, producing Christian plays.
When she got saved, she wanted to preach, but instead of going to the pulpit and preaching the Gospel, she brought forth her message by producing stage plays. Some of Eula’s best productions are “Open My Eyes Lord,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Jesus Is the Reason for the Season,” and “I Am the Resurrection.”
Having a passion for drama, taken from the parable of the prodigal son, Eula has written her first novel. She’s the author of “The Modern Prodigal Son: People Need the Lord. (An adaption from a screenplay to a novel.).”
Eula is spreading the good news that God’s love is unconditional and that Jesus is the answer for the world today.
Eula writes, “The Sinclair’s are a family of four: Mitchie; his wife, Eleanor; and two sons, Mitch, and Jerry. Jerry grew up to be a very handsome fellow. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. In other words, he was born rich. So was Mitch, his elder brother. He is not as handsome as his younger brother. He grew up to be a workaholic. The two brothers are jealous of each other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eula Bennett-Bramwell’s new book shares a powerful, true-to-life story that reminds readers that Jesus’s love is unconditional.
Readers can purchase “The Modern Prodigal Son People Need the Lord: (Taken from the Parable of the Prodigal Son [Luke 15:11-32])” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Driving a stunning sports car, he sets off on a journey to a world unknown; to enjoy the pleasures of life that money could buy. On his journey, to the height of happiness, he becomes friendly with Tom, Dick, Harry, Jane, and Sue.
In tears and agony, Jerry looks back at his journey, and realizes, when it is too late, that making wrong decisions, often leads to destruction.
Author Eula Bennett-Bramwell received Jesus Christ as her personal Savior on January 9, 1977, at Olivet Gospel Assembly, Bronx, New York, under the ministry of Pastor Lloyd Bewry.
Over the years she transitioned to Hawthorne, California. She serves in Outreach programs, which involve street ministries, bringing lost souls to Jesus Christ to be saved, she also serves in drama ministries, producing Christian plays.
When she got saved, she wanted to preach, but instead of going to the pulpit and preaching the Gospel, she brought forth her message by producing stage plays. Some of Eula’s best productions are “Open My Eyes Lord,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Jesus Is the Reason for the Season,” and “I Am the Resurrection.”
Having a passion for drama, taken from the parable of the prodigal son, Eula has written her first novel. She’s the author of “The Modern Prodigal Son: People Need the Lord. (An adaption from a screenplay to a novel.).”
Eula is spreading the good news that God’s love is unconditional and that Jesus is the answer for the world today.
Eula writes, “The Sinclair’s are a family of four: Mitchie; his wife, Eleanor; and two sons, Mitch, and Jerry. Jerry grew up to be a very handsome fellow. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. In other words, he was born rich. So was Mitch, his elder brother. He is not as handsome as his younger brother. He grew up to be a workaholic. The two brothers are jealous of each other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eula Bennett-Bramwell’s new book shares a powerful, true-to-life story that reminds readers that Jesus’s love is unconditional.
Readers can purchase “The Modern Prodigal Son People Need the Lord: (Taken from the Parable of the Prodigal Son [Luke 15:11-32])” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories