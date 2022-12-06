Author Eula Bennett-Bramwell’s New Book, “The Modern Prodigal Son People Need the Lord (Taken from the Parable of the Prodigal Son [Luke 15:11-32])” is Released

Recent release “The Modern Prodigal Son People Need the Lord (Taken from the Parable of the Prodigal Son [Luke 15:11-32])” from Covenant Books author Eula Bennett-Bramwell centers around Jerry, the modern prodigal son, who is rich and handsome. He is influenced by the pleasures of life, the power of money, and the ease of modern technology.