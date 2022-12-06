Author Sophia Allison’s New Book, "Drawing Closer to God," is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Build a Relationship with God Through Living a Life of Purity
Recent release “Drawing Closer to God: How to Seek Christ Through Relationship Desires” from Covenant Books author Sophia Allison is a faith-based read aimed at guiding readers to understand the passion and joy that can spring forth from purity. Despite ongoing pressure to find a relationship, Allison shares incredible insight to the fulfillment that awaits those who live in purity for the Lord.
Jacksonville, FL, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sophia Allison, who enjoys spending time with her friends and family as well as the adventure that comes when going God’s way, has completed her new book, “Drawing Closer to God: How to Seek Christ Through Relationship Desires”: an enlightening read to help readers find passion in purity and find fulfillment through a relationship with God.
“‘Drawing Closer to God’ is a book that revolves around the main message of singleness, struggle, and the hidden blessing that singleness can be,” writes Allison. “Through twelve chapters, you will find yourself inching closer and closer to the incredible plan and purpose that God has for you and your singleness. Whether its sexual sin, the ever-wishing desire for a boyfriend, problems in relationships, or the need of a strong foundation in Christ, this book goes through the struggles and temptations that come with singleness within the teenage years and how to combat them and have victory over them. Through awkward and confusing guy friendships to life-changing testimony of God's greatness, each chapter reflects a different aspect of God's incredible workings that He can do and will do in every teenage girls' life, told by a teenage girl herself.
“Though singleness is hard, and struggle can be unbearable, ‘Drawing Closer to God’ presses the message that it is possible to be single, joy filled, and passionate about purity. From struggle to tears to God's faithfulness to perseverance, endurance to weariness, but God's never-failing love, it is all found within these pages, and it is all found within the life of one teenage girl's ongoing experience of it all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sophia Allison’s new book is a poignant work that examines the struggles many followers of Christ face while struggling with ongoing desires for romantic relationships that override one’s desire for God. By drawing on her personal experiences with discovering the incredible meaning in purity and following God’s guiding light, Allison provides a roadmap for those who wish to abide by God’s will and stay pure and chaste in his graces.
Readers can purchase “Drawing Closer to God: How to Seek Christ Through Relationship Desires” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Drawing Closer to God’ is a book that revolves around the main message of singleness, struggle, and the hidden blessing that singleness can be,” writes Allison. “Through twelve chapters, you will find yourself inching closer and closer to the incredible plan and purpose that God has for you and your singleness. Whether its sexual sin, the ever-wishing desire for a boyfriend, problems in relationships, or the need of a strong foundation in Christ, this book goes through the struggles and temptations that come with singleness within the teenage years and how to combat them and have victory over them. Through awkward and confusing guy friendships to life-changing testimony of God's greatness, each chapter reflects a different aspect of God's incredible workings that He can do and will do in every teenage girls' life, told by a teenage girl herself.
“Though singleness is hard, and struggle can be unbearable, ‘Drawing Closer to God’ presses the message that it is possible to be single, joy filled, and passionate about purity. From struggle to tears to God's faithfulness to perseverance, endurance to weariness, but God's never-failing love, it is all found within these pages, and it is all found within the life of one teenage girl's ongoing experience of it all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sophia Allison’s new book is a poignant work that examines the struggles many followers of Christ face while struggling with ongoing desires for romantic relationships that override one’s desire for God. By drawing on her personal experiences with discovering the incredible meaning in purity and following God’s guiding light, Allison provides a roadmap for those who wish to abide by God’s will and stay pure and chaste in his graces.
Readers can purchase “Drawing Closer to God: How to Seek Christ Through Relationship Desires” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories