Author Sophia Allison’s New Book, "Drawing Closer to God," is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Build a Relationship with God Through Living a Life of Purity

Recent release “Drawing Closer to God: How to Seek Christ Through Relationship Desires” from Covenant Books author Sophia Allison is a faith-based read aimed at guiding readers to understand the passion and joy that can spring forth from purity. Despite ongoing pressure to find a relationship, Allison shares incredible insight to the fulfillment that awaits those who live in purity for the Lord.