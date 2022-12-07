Author Michael Wogoman’s New Book, "The Resiliency of Hope," is a Faith-Based Read the Examines How One Can Find Regenerating & Unwavering Hope Only Through the Lord
Recent release “The Resiliency of Hope” from Covenant Books author Michael Wogoman examines how hope can survive even in the darkest of times. Drawing on stories from the Bible in which people overcame incredible odds through their faith in God, Wogoman encourages readers to strengthen their relationship with God in order to know true, unwavering hope in the face of any trial.
Buchanan, MI, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michael Wogoman, a loving husband and father who gave his heart to Christ as a teenager, has completed his new book, “The Resiliency of Hope”: a powerful read that explores how, through faith in the Lord, hope can survive any challenge in one’s life.
“If we were to see a stump where a mighty tree once stood, we might assume the stump was no longer good for anything. We might also assume its best days were far behind it. In other words, there was no hope left for that stump. Yet the Bible says there is hope because the roots of the stump will find water. This speaks to me of the resiliency of hope. Real hope, that which finds its source in God, can never be squelched or quenched. Just as the roots of that stump will find water, so the roots of our faith, driven by hope, will find rest in the life-giving water of God’s promises,” writes Wogoman.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Wogoman’s new book discusses multiple examples throughout Scripture that depict important figures never giving up hope despite the insurmountable odds stacked against them. From the early stories like those of Joseph, to tales from the New Testament of Christ’s disciples, Wogoman lays powerful examples that help to illustrate how hope can survive no matter what, so long as one has enough courage and trust in the Lord’s plan.
Readers can purchase “The Resiliency of Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
