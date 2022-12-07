Author Michael Wogoman’s New Book, "The Resiliency of Hope," is a Faith-Based Read the Examines How One Can Find Regenerating & Unwavering Hope Only Through the Lord

Recent release “The Resiliency of Hope” from Covenant Books author Michael Wogoman examines how hope can survive even in the darkest of times. Drawing on stories from the Bible in which people overcame incredible odds through their faith in God, Wogoman encourages readers to strengthen their relationship with God in order to know true, unwavering hope in the face of any trial.