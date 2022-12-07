Author Dr. Rhonda Smith, ND, BCALP’s New Book, "Divine Core Transformation," is Aimed at Helping Readers Rethink & Heal from Their Addictive Relationships & Trauma
Recent release “Divine Core Transformation: Breakthrough to a New You: A Self-Love and Healing Workbook” from Covenant Books author Dr. Rhonda Smith, ND, BCALP is a poignant and impactful tool for those suffering from addiction to identify the sources of their traumas and break free, creating opportunities for a new start in life.
Trotwood, OH, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Rhonda Smith, ND, BCALP, a best-selling author and life coach who serves as a member of the Board of Ohio Reentry Program for Ex-Offenders and works as a volunteer at the Dayton Correctional Institution for Women, has completed her new book, “Divine Core Transformation: Breakthrough to a New You: A Self-Love and Healing Workbook”: a powerful guide to help readers break free of addictive relationships to toxic people and substances in their lives.
“This workbook will help you recognize that your brain has to be retrained,” writes Smith. “It will help break the shackles not only from your physical body, but the shackles that have your mind, body and soul incarcerated. Your soul will no longer be your cellmate, it will become your divine soul mate. A divine transformation must take place. It is a process that begins with the soul awakening to the spiritual essence. It touches on trauma that results from exposure to an incident or series of events that are emotionally disturbing or life-threatening. Trauma that has lasting adverse effects on the individual's mental, physical, social, emotional, and/or spiritual well-being. You will finally understand why you consistently end up in a relationship that seems great at first, but always ends up harming your emotional well-being. Sometimes we are too blinded by the illusion of love to recognize we have been deceived. That illusion also leaves our hearts mangled and entangled. This workbook will help you work through tough areas and teach you to recognize the red flags so you no longer minimize, ignore, or accept behavior that is less than you are worthy of. You will be prepared to break the shackles, and realize that Self-Love is the first Love to Breakthrough to a new you!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Rhonda Smith, ND, BCALP’s new book is an intuitive tool aimed at helping readers understand how their addictive relationships with others began and use that knowledge to break free of the addictive chains that bind them. Through utilizing the information provided by Smith, readers will discover how to identify their past traumas and find inner healing and a way to restart one’s life in a positive and healthy direction, both physically and spiritually.
Readers can purchase “Divine Core Transformation: Breakthrough to a New You: A Self-Love and Healing Workbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories