Author Dr. Rhonda Smith, ND, BCALP’s New Book, "Divine Core Transformation," is Aimed at Helping Readers Rethink & Heal from Their Addictive Relationships & Trauma

Recent release “Divine Core Transformation: Breakthrough to a New You: A Self-Love and Healing Workbook” from Covenant Books author Dr. Rhonda Smith, ND, BCALP is a poignant and impactful tool for those suffering from addiction to identify the sources of their traumas and break free, creating opportunities for a new start in life.