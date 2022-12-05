Author Luke Elliott’s New Book, "Noah and the Holy Scepter: Mesha of Moab," is the Next Chapter of This Captivating Seven-Part Series

Recent release “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Mesha of Moab” from Covenant Books author Luke Elliott invites readers to catch up with Noah. A week has passed since Noah’s providential discovery of the scepter of Judah, a holy relic with the capability to take this modern boy back in time to walk through biblical stories.