Author Luke Elliott’s New Book, "Noah and the Holy Scepter: Mesha of Moab," is the Next Chapter of This Captivating Seven-Part Series
Recent release “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Mesha of Moab” from Covenant Books author Luke Elliott invites readers to catch up with Noah. A week has passed since Noah’s providential discovery of the scepter of Judah, a holy relic with the capability to take this modern boy back in time to walk through biblical stories.
Prosper, TX, December 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Luke Elliott has completed his new book, “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Mesha of Moab”: a riveting novel that finds Noah fresh off the successful recovery of the first scepter jewel in ancient Jericho. He joins his father and the excavation crew as they continue their investigation of the buried chamber where he uncovered the relic. The primary focus for Solomon and his team is the unusual hieroglyphs adorning the chamber walls. A tumultuous Mediterranean storm interrupts their study, leaving Noah alone inside the chamber. The glyphs come to life, and a stranger’s voice speaks two Hebrew words, “Lochque’bo. Litse’od.” But what does it mean?
Back at camp, Noah is transferred to a time long forgotten where he meets Elisha, the prophet of God. The holy man explains Noah’s next adventure, his destination—Second Kings chapter 3, a time during a divided Israel. The northern kingdom is led by King Joram, an immature and rash leader. A long-standing treaty is violated, forcing King Joram to request the help of his southern counterpart, King Jehoshaphat of Judah. Together, along with the Edomites, this unsteady alliance moves to wage war against King Mesha of Moab.
Noah is enlisted into Judah’s elite fighting force, the Mighty Men, under the command of General Adnah, with the help of Thios and a new friend, along with a few heroes of the faith. Noah must locate another scepter jewel to return home.
Author Luke Elliott was born and raised in Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, the youngest of three boys, followed by his baby sister. Raised in a Christian home, he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior during a Wednesday night youth group meeting in seventh grade. His fire was lit, and he was filled with a passion for the gospel of Christ. Luke was a burgeoning eighteen-year-old college student when God placed the idea of “Noah and the Holy Scepter” in his curious and creative mind.
Over the coming years, ideas for this seven-part novel series poured into his thoughts. He would diligently jot them down on pieces of scratch paper and place them in a folder for future use. The folder went untouched for almost twenty years.
During that time, he married the love of his life, Tammy, and became a proud father to his daughter, Trinity Elaine, and his son, Ethan Andrew. He is now a small business owner, working in the field of health insurance. A disciple of men, and a teacher to youth, he devotes his free time to family, friends, and writing.
With a desire to serve God more, his thoughts always came back to “Noah and the Scepter.” In 2019, he opened the neglected folder, read through his jumbled-up notes, and began to write the adventure that awaits readers. The first offering, “Noah and the Holy Scepter: The Walls of Jericho,” was released in October 2021.
Author Luke Elliott writes, “Noah is a curious young Texan boy on summer vacation, the last summer before middle school and his teenage years. This is an extra special summer because he is joining his father, Solomon, on an expedition to Israel. His father is a well-known biblical archeologist and professor at Dallas Theological Seminary. Their mission is studying an ancient king of Judah named Josiah—i.e., ‘the boy king.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Luke Elliott’s new book invites readers to follow along as war is upon Noah. An army of seven hundred thousand Moabites stands in his way. God’s heavy hand forces the alliance to trust Him alone and obey or perish in the desert wasteland.
Readers can purchase “Noah and the Holy Scepter: Mesha of Moab” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
