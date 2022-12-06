Author Doris Rudd Witcher’s New Book, "Girtie," is a Stirring Tale of a Little Wounded Bird Who Must Overcome Her Fears to Allow a Kind Man to Help Her Make a Recovery

Recent release “Girtie” from Covenant Books author Doris Rudd Witcher follows a young, sick, and injured bird who receives help from a kind man wishing to nurse her back to health. Though initially scared of him, Girtie quickly realizes he wishes nothing more than to help her, and she slowly begins to trust him.