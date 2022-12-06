Author Doris Rudd Witcher’s New Book, "Girtie," is a Stirring Tale of a Little Wounded Bird Who Must Overcome Her Fears to Allow a Kind Man to Help Her Make a Recovery
Recent release “Girtie” from Covenant Books author Doris Rudd Witcher follows a young, sick, and injured bird who receives help from a kind man wishing to nurse her back to health. Though initially scared of him, Girtie quickly realizes he wishes nothing more than to help her, and she slowly begins to trust him.
Annapolis, MD, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Doris Rudd Witcher, a lifelong writer, poet, and lover of God who retired early after forty-three years of employment in both the public and private sectors, has completed her new book, “Girtie”: a delightful story of an injured bird that receives love and healing from a kind man in the woods, symbolizing God’s love for all His children.
“Girtie is a short story—for children and adults with a childlike heart, to illustrate the loving kindness of God and how true love transforms our lives,” writes Witcher. “Girtie is blind, broken, and scared and needs to be loved, like many of us were before it became clear that God truly loves us, no matter the circumstances. Symbolizing God, the Man in the Forest reaches down to rescue Girtie, but she fights back, thinking he is a predator. That’s how we also fight God until we learn that God only wants the best life for us. With great kindness, the Man in the Forest is relentless and convinces Girtie he was only there to help. Little did Girtie know that she was in for a life-changing experience that would bring the deepest joy of living and self-worth—because of loving kindness! And all she had to do was…just surrender.
“Girtie’s story was inspired by a songbird identified as the wood thrush—the official bird of Washington, D.C. It is known to sing its most melodious flute-like song during the darkest of night in the forest.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Doris Rudd Witcher’s new book is an adorable tale that highlights the goodness and healing one can achieve in life when they allow God into their hearts and minds to receive His blessings. Through Girtie’s tale, Witcher aims to help readers of all backgrounds discover the strength that can be found in forming a close relationship with the Lord and accepting His everlasting mercy and love to heal one’s spiritual wounds.
Readers can purchase “Girtie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Girtie is a short story—for children and adults with a childlike heart, to illustrate the loving kindness of God and how true love transforms our lives,” writes Witcher. “Girtie is blind, broken, and scared and needs to be loved, like many of us were before it became clear that God truly loves us, no matter the circumstances. Symbolizing God, the Man in the Forest reaches down to rescue Girtie, but she fights back, thinking he is a predator. That’s how we also fight God until we learn that God only wants the best life for us. With great kindness, the Man in the Forest is relentless and convinces Girtie he was only there to help. Little did Girtie know that she was in for a life-changing experience that would bring the deepest joy of living and self-worth—because of loving kindness! And all she had to do was…just surrender.
“Girtie’s story was inspired by a songbird identified as the wood thrush—the official bird of Washington, D.C. It is known to sing its most melodious flute-like song during the darkest of night in the forest.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Doris Rudd Witcher’s new book is an adorable tale that highlights the goodness and healing one can achieve in life when they allow God into their hearts and minds to receive His blessings. Through Girtie’s tale, Witcher aims to help readers of all backgrounds discover the strength that can be found in forming a close relationship with the Lord and accepting His everlasting mercy and love to heal one’s spiritual wounds.
Readers can purchase “Girtie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories