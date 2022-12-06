Author Jesse Bond’s New Book, "Sylvia Loves Simplicity," is a Faith-Based Tale About Appreciating Simplicity and Acknowledging All That God Grants Throughout the Day

Recent release “Sylvia Loves Simplicity” from Covenant Books author Jesse Bond follows the daily adventures of a cat named Sylvia, who finds joy in the activities she does every single day. By enjoying the simple parts of her life, Sylvia manages to find and appreciate the Lord even in the most quiet and mundane aspects of her life, as all simple pleasures are gifts from God.