Author Jesse Bond’s New Book, "Sylvia Loves Simplicity," is a Faith-Based Tale About Appreciating Simplicity and Acknowledging All That God Grants Throughout the Day
Recent release “Sylvia Loves Simplicity” from Covenant Books author Jesse Bond follows the daily adventures of a cat named Sylvia, who finds joy in the activities she does every single day. By enjoying the simple parts of her life, Sylvia manages to find and appreciate the Lord even in the most quiet and mundane aspects of her life, as all simple pleasures are gifts from God.
Oklahoma City, OK, December 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jesse Bond, who enjoys writing, sailing with her husband, and gardening, has completed her new book, “Sylvia Loves Simplicity”: a charming story of finding God in the peace and simplicity of everyday life.
“Sylvia Loves Simplicity is about a Siberian forest cat that embraces the simple joys of her day-to-day routines,” writes Bond. “She encourages the importance of routines and reminds us that we can have a good life if we choose to live in the moment and make the most of what sometimes can seem boring. Because God is in everything, even the simplest pleasures can be traced back to His goodness in our lives if we take the time to see Him in them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jesse Bond’s new book allows readers to consider their favorite parts of each day, becoming an interactive tale that involves them in Sylvia’s story. Just as Sylvia does, Bond tasks young readers with finding God throughout their day and thanking Him for all He provides to His faithful children.
Readers can purchase “Sylvia Loves Simplicity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Sylvia Loves Simplicity is about a Siberian forest cat that embraces the simple joys of her day-to-day routines,” writes Bond. “She encourages the importance of routines and reminds us that we can have a good life if we choose to live in the moment and make the most of what sometimes can seem boring. Because God is in everything, even the simplest pleasures can be traced back to His goodness in our lives if we take the time to see Him in them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jesse Bond’s new book allows readers to consider their favorite parts of each day, becoming an interactive tale that involves them in Sylvia’s story. Just as Sylvia does, Bond tasks young readers with finding God throughout their day and thanking Him for all He provides to His faithful children.
Readers can purchase “Sylvia Loves Simplicity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories