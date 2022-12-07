Author Andrew J. Miller’s New Book, "Timeless Beings," is a Thoughtful Exploration of the Holy Scripture That Attempts to Bring the Word of God to Life for Readers
Recent release “Timeless Beings” from Covenant Books author Andrew J. Miller is a powerful faith-based read that explores the Word of God and integral Biblical concepts for those seeking to better understand the Lord. Through his keen observations and incredible depth of knowledge, Miller helps to bring the Bible to life and make it easily accessible for old and new Christians alike.
Albuquerque, NM, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Andrew J. Miller, a born-again Christian, the senior pastor of True Hope Church, and the founder of the Armor of God Bible Academy, has completed his new book, “Timeless Beings”: a powerful guide to better understanding the Bible and important concepts in Christianity.
“Over the years, I have found it to be common for us Christians to find ourselves going through the motions of religious stagnation,” writes Miller. “We find ourselves in this position because we are unable to understand the teachings found in the Bible. We therefore don’t experience the real power and presence of God, we don’t grow in grace, and our faith never seems to take root.
“Through the pages of this book, I have unpacked some key biblical topics that I feel will give you a newfound joy for seeking deeper biblical insight. My aim through this book is to spark a fire of biblical curiosity in you that will launch you into a life of purposeful Bible study. I pray that you learn to enjoy studying the Bible as it helps you grow in grace and build a solid relationship with our Father God through our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrew J. Miller’s new book provides the groundwork for a robust study of Holy Scripture and invites those who are curious or know very little of Jesus’s saving sacrifice to take their first steps into a true biblical understanding of Christianity through the Bible.
Readers can purchase “Timeless Beings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
