Author Andrew J. Miller’s New Book, "Timeless Beings," is a Thoughtful Exploration of the Holy Scripture That Attempts to Bring the Word of God to Life for Readers

Recent release “Timeless Beings” from Covenant Books author Andrew J. Miller is a powerful faith-based read that explores the Word of God and integral Biblical concepts for those seeking to better understand the Lord. Through his keen observations and incredible depth of knowledge, Miller helps to bring the Bible to life and make it easily accessible for old and new Christians alike.