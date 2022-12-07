Author Rev. Nelson Brenner’s New Book, "The Journey," Explores a Christian Life and How, Through Faith and Devotion to God, One Can Go from Earth to Salvation
Recent release “The Journey” from Covenant Books author Rev. Nelson Brenner is a faith-based read that explores how an honest Christian living in God's glory will find deliverance after life to continue their relationship with the Lord. Through his writings, Brenner divides a life into three stages, focusing on what one does on Earth with their life to earn the ultimate reward.
Pocomoke City, MD, December 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Nelson Brenner, a graduate of Central Bible Institute, who, for the better part of sixty years, was in full-time pastoral ministry for the Assemblies of God in the Potomac District, has completed his new book, “The Journey: A Christian Perspective on Life’s Journey from Earth to Glory”: an enlightening read to understanding the different sections of a Christian life, and how to live in God’s image to ensure passage into paradise to return to God’s side.
“‘The Journey’ is a Christian perspective on life’s journey from earth to glory,” writes Brenner. “In ‘The Journey,’ [I describe] the Christian life in three aspects—past, present, and future or beginning, continuing, and finishing the journey of faith.
“[I show] that the Christian life is analogous to the history of Israel in the Old Testament. Broadly speaking, Israel’s history could be summed up in three stages—deliverance from Egypt, the wilderness sojourn, and possessing Canaan, the promised land.
“[I show] how the Christian’s life similarly may be viewed in three stages—redemption from sin’s bondage, living for Christ in a sinful world, and reaching our goal, which is heaven, the hope of all believers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rev. Nelson Brenner’s new book is an invaluable tool for those who seek to walk a righteous path and life in the light and grace of the Lord. Brenner provides key insight into ensuring one’s relationship with God is strong enough to stand the tests awaiting oneself on Earth so that they may achieve the ultimate goal of any Christian: living in Paradise with the Heavenly Father.
Readers can purchase “The Journey: A Christian Perspective on Life’s Journey from Earth to Glory” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
