Author Rev. Nelson Brenner’s New Book, "The Journey," Explores a Christian Life and How, Through Faith and Devotion to God, One Can Go from Earth to Salvation

Recent release “The Journey” from Covenant Books author Rev. Nelson Brenner is a faith-based read that explores how an honest Christian living in God's glory will find deliverance after life to continue their relationship with the Lord. Through his writings, Brenner divides a life into three stages, focusing on what one does on Earth with their life to earn the ultimate reward.