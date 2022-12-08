Author Mark Ira Krausman’s New Book, "Lord Knows that Little Bird Friend of Mine," Follows a Young Girl Who Journals Her Experiences and Follows Christ's Teachings

Recent release “Lord Knows that Little Bird Friend of Mine” from Covenant Books author Mark Ira Krausman is a delightful tale centered around a young bird girl who encounters all sorts of people throughout her day, detailing each experience in her trusted journal. As she meets people from all walks of life, she reflects on her faith and trust in God.