Author Mark Ira Krausman’s New Book, "Lord Knows that Little Bird Friend of Mine," Follows a Young Girl Who Journals Her Experiences and Follows Christ's Teachings
Recent release “Lord Knows that Little Bird Friend of Mine” from Covenant Books author Mark Ira Krausman is a delightful tale centered around a young bird girl who encounters all sorts of people throughout her day, detailing each experience in her trusted journal. As she meets people from all walks of life, she reflects on her faith and trust in God.
Darien, WI, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mark Ira Krausman, who has been writing stories since the age of ten, has completed his new book, “Lord Knows that Little Bird Friend of Mine”: a charming story detailing a little bird’s faith through her well-kept journal that recounts the many people who she meets while visiting her grandmother at her job.
“‘Lord Knows That Little Bird Friend of Mine’ is a story of a day lived,” writes Krausman. “This book paves the way for the second book, entitled, ‘Penelope’s Plateau of Life and View of the Love of Look.’ From humble beginnings to living in the world, all becomes a stage. Both are written to follow the other in the teachings of growing up with lessons of the Holy written word.”
Krausman continues, “As I personally take a step back yet bring this forward to you with this scripture passage, I know my place is in acknowledgment with Jesus Christ.” (Ephes. 2:8–10 KJV)
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Ira Krausman’s new book is a faith-based read to help bring God’s holy word to young readers as they follow along on this exciting journey.
Readers can purchase “Lord Knows that Little Bird Friend of Mine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
