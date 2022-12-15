Author Dr. E. Douglas Lee’s New Book, "Loss of Shame: The New Norm in Society," is a Stunning Expose of the Ongoing Degradation of Society Due to a Lack of Morality
Recent release “Loss of Shame: The New Norm in Society” from Covenant Books author Dr. E. Douglas Lee is a thought-provoking faith-based read that examines the ongoing consequences of modern society as it loses sense of shame and guilt when it pertains to immoral ideologies. By highlighting these dangers, Dr. Lee lays out the path by which America must follow to regain a sense of morality.
Carriere, MS, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. E. Douglas Lee, who holds an MBA, a PhD in Philosophy with an emphasis in Communications, and a PhD in Philosophy with an emphasis in Christian Counseling, has completed his new book, “Loss of Shame: The New Norm in Society”: a startling and eye-opening look at how modern culture has shifted away from morality in order to cater to radical ideologies.
“The cultural atmosphere is changing so rapidly, it is becoming difficult to maintain perspective and understanding with so many variations,” writes Dr. Lee. “Riots are called peaceful, and only a certain group such as Black Lives Matter and Antifa matter; they demonstrate to defund the police and law enforcement who protect them. Babies are killed in the womb, and it is justified as women’s rights. Illegal drugs, which are destructive to the mind and the body, are now legal and accessible. God’s plan for marriage between a man and a woman is blatantly disregarded to accommodate same-sex marriage, transgenderism, and the LGBT movement agenda. It is now permissible for transgender males to compete in female sports. Our young people are a confused generation who have no ethical or moral compass. This thinking comes from the organizations who have no concept or morality or compassion and deny that there is a God. If anything makes them feel ashamed of their motives or sinfulness, they ‘cancel’ it with the goal of changing culture.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. E. Douglas Lee’s new book explores the disastrous effects of what culture without shame has caused to happen within modern society, and how readers can get America on track to becoming a Christian nation that lives by God’s Commandments.
Readers can purchase “Loss of Shame: The New Norm in Society” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
