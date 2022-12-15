Author Jennifer Penrose’s New Book, "I Am God Breathed," is a Uniquely Fun and Thought-Provoking Children's Book About Handling Complex Emotions

Recent release “I Am God Breathed” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Penrose is about teaching our children to breathe in and through their emotions. It is a great tool for parents and children to use to teach their children how to handle their big emotions and work through them.