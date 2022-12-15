Author Jennifer Penrose’s New Book, "I Am God Breathed," is a Uniquely Fun and Thought-Provoking Children's Book About Handling Complex Emotions
Recent release “I Am God Breathed” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Penrose is about teaching our children to breathe in and through their emotions. It is a great tool for parents and children to use to teach their children how to handle their big emotions and work through them.
New Paris, IN, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Penrose, mother of two sons who has worked with toddlers for years, has completed her new book, “I Am God Breathed”: an inspiring children’s tale that teaches children it’s okay to feel all the emotions they are feeling.
Jennifer states, “God loves me whether I’m mad, sad, happy, or scared. He loves me just the way I am. The very breath in my lungs is God breathed. Take a deep breath in through your nose. Hold your hand out in front of your face. Breathe out through your mouth. Feel the breath on your hand. Do this three times.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Penrose’s new book is a great tool for parents to use when helping their children understand and work through their emotions. Each page takes readers on an emotional journey with a little boy whose mood changes based on his environment. He will be happy when he is laughing with his friends and bored when he has too much homework.
This is a book that will help parents enable and empower their child to work through these emotions, learning that it’s okay to be feeling what they are feeling.
Readers can purchase “I Am God Breathed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
