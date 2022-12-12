Author Crucita Torres’s New Book, "GOD is Awesome: Absolutely Unique," is a Moving Memoir That Celebrates the Author’s Never-Ending Faith in God
Recent release “GOD is Awesome: Absolutely Unique,” from Covenant Books author Crucita Torres, is a captivating memoir that shares the story of the author’s journey through life with God at the center.
Summerfield, FL, December 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crucita Torres has completed her new book, “GOD is Awesome: Absolutely Unique”: a compelling work that shares the author’s life journey, offering insight into her always-growing faith in God.
Crucita was born in the year 1946 in Puerto Rico. She was given away at age three. She was raised by Christian parents. As she was being cared for, her life began to unfold. This timid little girl in the long run was about to see the glory of God in her life. She went on and married a Christian husband on August 31, 1963. She became a nursing assistant in 1973. She loved the elderly, and she was able to pray for them and see their lives change. Her focus was serving the Lord and being a blessing.
Crucita and her husband, Jesus, made a promise that they were going to be faithful to God and work for God’s glory. They are still in God’s business, working in the ministry and telling others what God has done in their lives.
Crucita discusses her inspiration behind the title of her work, writing, “I’m so glad to share why I chose this title. I felt the inspiration of the Holy Spirit to write about the awesomeness of God and that He is absolutely unique. There is no other God that can do the works and miracles that He did. And still up to this very day, He is still doing miracles and deals with our lives. God’s love and power are still with us. His power is still on the move. He still heals, restores, protects, and provides. Yes, He is an awesome, absolutely unique God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Crucita Torres’s new book inspires readers to follow the author’s example and allow God to be at the center of their lives.
Readers can purchase "GOD is Awesome: Absolutely Unique" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
