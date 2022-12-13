Author Tracy B. Jones Ross’s New Book, "Abba's Baby Girl's Mind Transformation," is a Faith-Based Read That Reveals How the Author Overcame Life's Obstacles with the Lord

Recent release “Abba's Baby Girl's Mind Transformation,” from Covenant Books author Tracy B. Jones Ross, explores the author's journey of seeking out truths from the Lord in her hour of need. After a life-threatening medical emergency, Jones Ross began writing of her journey to share with others, in the hopes of guiding them to seek out the Lord as she did in her time of confusion.