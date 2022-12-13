Author Tracy B. Jones Ross’s New Book, "Abba's Baby Girl's Mind Transformation," is a Faith-Based Read That Reveals How the Author Overcame Life's Obstacles with the Lord
Recent release “Abba's Baby Girl's Mind Transformation,” from Covenant Books author Tracy B. Jones Ross, explores the author's journey of seeking out truths from the Lord in her hour of need. After a life-threatening medical emergency, Jones Ross began writing of her journey to share with others, in the hopes of guiding them to seek out the Lord as she did in her time of confusion.
Columbia, SC, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tracy B. Jones Ross has completed her new book, “Abba's Baby Girl's Mind Transformation”: a powerful and poignant tale that explores the author’s journey to discovering her path walking in God’s light after overcoming years of trials and obstacles that life placed in her way.
“‘Abba's Baby Girl's Mind Transformation: Series 1’ was written after my first minor surgery for my double mastectomy, when my blood pressure dropped and I felt my life slowly leaving me,” writes Jones Ross. “I grabbed my OES sister's hand and began to pray in tongues. After waking up from an emergency surgery to stop the bleeding, I felt different. I knew how it felt to die. This feeling caused me to feel an urgency to do what God created me to do instead of doing my own thing. During my recovery, Abba God had me all alone with him to instruct me on how to get back on His path. His Word transformed my thoughts during my trials and temptations, causing my emotions and desires to change to God's will and allowing me to make clear choices that would bring me life, instead of death.
“The paths of life and death are written in the Bible, which guides me back to the center of the cross to gain instructions for the battles I will have to face. Each battle causes an aftermath transformation, which will cause a new testing of my faith in God, with temptation and trials. It was up to me whether I walk on the path of Abba or on the path of my own fleshly desires. Abba gave me an equation to guide me on my journey: TTEDCBA, which means my temptation and trials, will affect my emotion and desires. The choices I make will cause a battle between my faith and my flesh. The results of each battle will have an aftermath transformation. After receiving the equation, I heard a small voice ask me, ‘Who is dying waiting on you to tell your testimony so they can overcome the path of death?’ So I began to write ‘Abba's Baby Girl's Mind Transformation.’ I pray that my story will help you avoid the pit of death by walking according to the cross compass of TTEDCBA.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tracy B. Jones Ross’s new book will help readers to discover how the author survived challenges and trauma through building up her relationship with the Lord. Raw and honest, “Abba’s Baby Girl’s Mind Transformation” provides the steps for readers to seek out their own transformation with God and become true faithful children who will live in the Lord’s light, free of sin.
Readers can purchase “Abba's Baby Girl's Mind Transformation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
