28 Year Old Founder of Bad Bxar Wrld Launches "The Universal Green Standard" as a New Tech-Based Startup to Invest In

Bad Bxar Wrld, a tech-based startup, has announced the launch of The Universal Green Standard, a platform designed to improve the economics of the fashion industry and consumer-manufacturer relationships. The platform will launch in 2023 and use text-to-image AI. Bad Bxar Wrld is a streetwear brand and apparel company emphasizing fashion, art, culture, technology, and philanthropy.