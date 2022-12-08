Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season.
New York, NY, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Goldenberry Farms™ has announced its special limited-edition Lunar New Year’s offering of “Lucky Golden Fruits,” designed to be an eye-catching and value-added packaging of (cape gooseberries), prepared especially for the festive Lunar season.
The red and golden packaging reinforces the traditions of the Lunar New Year Holiday. Red symbolizes luck and gold represents prosperity in Asian traditions, highlighted with golden-detailed icons signifying this year’s “Year of the Rabbit.”
The vibrant, colorful labels protect the physalis and the “golden pearl” fruit appearing underneath. The golden color and shape of the fruit, as well as its high nutritional content, make for a thoughtful and fun gift or entertaining preparation for the Lunar celebrations and season.
In-store merchandising displays can help to create colorful visual presentations, and expand awareness of this sweet and sour tropical fruit.
The Lucky Golden Fruits are presented in a basket made from sugarcane, which is 100% environmentally friendly in keeping with the hallmark of the Goldenberry Farm’s sustainable operations. The packaging is designed to be appealing to customers from all backgrounds, and to extend crossover from ethnic purchases.
“Our creative team really enjoyed working on this festive product,” commented Christopher Palumbo, brand director, “The leaves serve as a wrapping, peeled back to reveal a delicious golden pearl-like appearance, thanks to the unique makeup of the fruit. We are thrilled to present consumers with a beautiful, affordable product which also might offer them the hope of good health and luck and wishes of good fortune for the year ahead.”
Lunar New Year is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a New Year, and it has also become a time to feast and to visit family members. Although the holiday has historically been referenced as a Chinese holiday, in actuality - the Lunar New year is celebrated throughout parts of Eastern Asia and by Asian cultures around the world.
Celebrations of the Lunar New Year last for 3 weeks during this period, beginning on January 17, with many joining in the fun and spirit of the season.
Goldenberry Farms™ Physalis and Cape Gooseberries are sourced from the company’s sustainable farms in Colombia.
The fruit is packaged 12 units per case with 160 cases per pallet. Lucky Golden Fruits is now shipping to all global destinations, including the US, Europe, Canada, and Asia via select routes.
For more information, and purchasing inquiries, sales@goldenberryfarms.com
or visit www.luckygoldenfruits.com.
