Brooke Spicer Joins Sureguard LLC as Director of Operations
The industry disrupting laboratory services company continues expansion to improve the experience of long-term care facilities.
St. Joseph, KS, December 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sureguard LLC, a company that partners with Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facilities to help them manage a full-suite of laboratory services, is pleased to welcome Brooke Spicer to the core leadership team as Director of Operations. Spicer will assist Sureguard as they expand their laboratory services.
Spicer joins Sureguard LLC after successfully founding and managing River City Labs. Prior to founding River City Labs, Spicer created and managed HealthInsight, LLC, bringing ancillary laboratory services to independent physicians based on their individual needs. During her career, she established and increased the market segment in pharmacogenomics, hereditary, and toxicology by 93% and ranked as the number 1 sales rep in pharmacogenomic sales in Kansas/Missouri.
Spicer has over 20 years of experience in laboratory business development, training, project management, and consulting. Spicer graduated from University of Kansas with a Bachelors of General Studies in Biology and Psychology, has a Six-Sigma yellow belt, and numerous awards from previous employers.
“Between Brooke’s lab experience, business development experience, and her consulting experience, we see her as a major asset to the team at Sureguard LLC, and we are thrilled that she is joining us.” - Jake Parrick, CEO of Sureguard LLC
About Sureguard LLC
Sureguard LLC is a laboratory services company that takes an innovative and industry-disrupting approach to the services they offer Long Term Care facilities.
Sureguard LLC leverages a network of the best laboratories across the United States to yield lab results within 24 hours while simultaneously providing facilities with access to cutting-edge laboratory technology and innovative testing that they have never before had access to.
Sureguard LLC takes a proactive approach to partnering with Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Memory Care Units, and Senior Living Communities by instituting programs that keep residents safe while removing resource constraints that facilities commonly face. These programs include Laboratory Sample Collection, COVID-19 Testing and Management, Vaccine Management Services, Admission Screening, Purchasing Cost Savings, and Financial Services.
Sureguard LLC is headquartered in Washington State, with operations in Washington, Oregon, New Jersey, California, Florida, Texas, and Montana.
To get in touch with Sureguard, you may visit their website, www.sureguard.us or email them at info@sureguard.us.
Contact
