Equine Info Exchange Broadens Global Platform with Wagering and Gaming
EquineInfoExchange.com (EIE) has decades of expertise in all aspects of the luxury, sporting and equestrian lifestyle. Wagering and Gaming is a new section created to serve the interest in sports gambling and online wagering for their engaged audience. Their robust platform already includes 150 sections of comprehensive horse-related content. EIE is now accepting sponsored articles.
New York, NY, December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EquineInfoExchange.com (EIE) has decades of expertise in all aspects of the luxury, sporting and equestrian lifestyle. Wagering and Gaming is a new section created to serve the interest in sports gambling and online wagering for their engaged audience. Their robust platform already includes 150 sections of comprehensive horse-related content including: Recreation, Travel, Real Estate, Fashion and Equine Events. Horse Racing content features Arabian, Quarter Horse, Harness, Steeplechase and Thoroughbred racing. EIE also covers Racehorse Partnerships, Breeding, Sales and Bloodstock Agents and now Wagering and Gaming.
EIE is now accepting sponsored articles where:
· Content is shared on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. EIE has a strong social media presence with a monthly reach of over 2,500,000.
· Content is indexed by Google and permanently remains on their website.
· Content can include up to 3 authority links.
“Our engaged global audience seeks out EIE daily as a source of relevant and exciting content. Our readers from high-net-worth (HNW) households rely on our recommendations and invest in all aspects of racing and wagering. We continually seek and represent entertaining and informative content. We always welcome new products, ideas and companies with a high level of integrity.” – Cindy Springer, SVP, Equine Info Exchange
EIE’s Rate Card is available with information for sponsored content. Businesses seeking to leverage a highly targeted audience may contact info@equineinfoexchange.com.
About Equine Info Exchange, LLC
Equine Info Exchange is totally comprehensive, supplying visitors with a worldwide view and repository of information for every aspect related to the sporting and equestrian community. EIE provides the ability to learn about gaming and wagering and to search breeds, riding disciplines, horse sports, health, vacations, art, lifestyles… and so much more.
EIE strives to achieve as a source for content and education, as well as a transparent venue to share thoughts, ideas, and solutions. This responsibility also includes horse welfare, rescue and retirement, addressing the needs and concerns of all horse lovers around the world.
Contact
Kathy Geary
646-481-1784
https://equineinfoexchange.com
https://equineinfoexchange.com
