Author Richard P. Holland’s New Book, “Mistakes I have made on my Journey of Faith,” is a Series of Slip-Ups on the Author's Path to God, and How He Learned from Them
Recent release “Mistakes I have made on my Journey of Faith,” from Covenant Books author Richard P. Holland, is a heartfelt account of moments within the author's path towards God in which he struggled and fell victim to common traps meant to sway God's followers. Using each mistake as a learning opportunity, Holland shares these mistakes with his readers to help them on their own religious journey.
Statham, GA, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Richard P. Holland, who has been active with his wife, Lisa, in the Bethlehem Church as small group leaders, prayer team members, and volunteers, has completed his new book, “Mistakes I have made on my Journey of Faith”: a thought-provoking look at certain missteps taken by the author on his path to following Christ and how he managed to recover to continue seeking the Lord’s graces.
“I am writing about the mistakes I have made so that you may avoid them on your journey of faith,” writes Holland. “If you have made similar mistakes, I hope this book will help you realize that you are not alone. I pray you will be encouraged that you can overcome those mistakes, and they can be important moments of learning that you benefit from, as painful as they may be at that moment.
“Mostly, I hope that you will realize that Jesus Christ will forgive you of your mistakes. If you have made mistakes, if you have experienced despair because of them, and if you have grieved over them, I pray you will also find the peace and joy and the awe and wonder of Jesus Christ that you may not have experienced before—peace, joy, awe, and wonder that cannot be found anywhere else.
“If you have struggled, as I have, to live more faithfully, this book is for you. Our mistakes do not deprive us of God’s love, but often reveal his love for us. Often, they teach us that Jesus Christ is the remedy, the balm, the redemption of all the mistakes we have made. I pray you will discover that he is for you too.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard P. Holland’s new book is an enlightening guide to avoiding the common pitfalls many people encounter on their spiritual journeys to finding Christ and accepting him as one’s savior. An honest and compelling memoir, Holland shares his story to help those who have also struggled to know they are not alone, and all it takes is faith in the Lord to recover from one’s mistakes and try again.
Readers can purchase “Mistakes I have made on my Journey of Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
