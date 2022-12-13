Author Richard P. Holland’s New Book, “Mistakes I have made on my Journey of Faith,” is a Series of Slip-Ups on the Author's Path to God, and How He Learned from Them

Recent release “Mistakes I have made on my Journey of Faith,” from Covenant Books author Richard P. Holland, is a heartfelt account of moments within the author's path towards God in which he struggled and fell victim to common traps meant to sway God's followers. Using each mistake as a learning opportunity, Holland shares these mistakes with his readers to help them on their own religious journey.