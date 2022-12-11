Living Advantage Inc. Invites Press to “Giveaways for the Holidays”
Clothing giveaway at Manual Arts High School on December 15th.
Los Angeles, CA, December 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What: “Giveaways for the Holidays” – a clothing giveaway for foster youth
When: Thursday, December 15, 2022 @ 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Manual Arts High School, 4131 Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90037
Why: Clothing giveaway to increase participants for the 33/30 Campaign
Living Advantage, Inc. will be hosting a clothing giveaway on December 15 at one of its USC Family of Schools. All the clothing that is being given away came from a drive back in October with the Next Beverly Hills Committee. Now, hundreds of articles of clothing will be given out to students at Manual Arts High School.
LA, Inc. is committed to serving youth in the foster care system. LA, Inc. evolved from an organization nurturing foster youth in group homes to addressing a larger social problem that includes transition aged youth (TAY).
Living Advantage’s CEO Pamela R. Clay will be available for interviews during the event. Please RSVP if press plan to attend.
Katie Copeland
414-544-3996
www.livingadvantageinc.org
