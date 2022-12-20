Author Thomas Row’s New Book, "The Christian Servant: Volume 1," is a Powerful Tool for Those Seeking to Turn Their Lives Towards Jesus and Serve a Higher Purpose
Recent release “The Christian Servant: Volume 1,” from Covenant Books author Thomas Row, is a detailed, faith-based read that encourages spiritual growth and development of a close relationship with Christ. Row shares the heart of servitude and how humility becomes evident as a lifestyle message of God’s love to those we encounter.
Saint Louis, MO, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Row, who considers himself to be a servant of Christ, has completed his new book, “The Christian Servant: Volume 1”: an enlightening and eye-opening guide to understanding that vital component of who we are as we follow the calling of Jesus and how we render help or assistance to those, who, for whatever reason, are blessed by a “Servants” fusion into their life.
“The main point of this book is to be a Christian servant,” writes Row. “As such, you have to maintain a mindset of humility in submission to God’s leading. This book illuminates four response patterns to the call and concludes with scriptures that should encapsulate our walk. Luke 17:10 (NIV) says, ‘So you also, when you have done everything you were told to do, should say, “We are unworthy servants; we have only done our duty.”’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Row’s new book delves into what it truly means to consider oneself a “Christian” and to share his ministry. The peace that comes from understanding who created us to serve, enables us to live with the humility it takes to walk the walk. It’s not a “doormat” attitude. Through the power of our salvation, we reconcile into the “body” and become a vital link in all of our brothers’ and sisters’ growth and struggle.
Readers can purchase “The Christian Servant: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
