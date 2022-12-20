Author Thomas Row’s New Book, "The Christian Servant: Volume 1," is a Powerful Tool for Those Seeking to Turn Their Lives Towards Jesus and Serve a Higher Purpose

Recent release “The Christian Servant: Volume 1,” from Covenant Books author Thomas Row, is a detailed, faith-based read that encourages spiritual growth and development of a close relationship with Christ. Row shares the heart of servitude and how humility becomes evident as a lifestyle message of God’s love to those we encounter.