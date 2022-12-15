Winter Meals 2022
Los Angeles, CA, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thru Guidance Ministries will be serving Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) meals to children during Winter Break 2022-2023. The meal service dates, locations, and service times are below.
Salesian Family Youth Center
2228 E 48th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90033
12/19/2022 - 1/6/2023
Excluding 12/26 and 1/1
Breakfast: 10:00AM | Lunch: 3:00PM
Contact
Thru Guidance Ministries Inc.Contact
Kendal Troutman
213-376-8968
www.thruguidance.org
Khiya Servis at khiya@thruguidance.org
