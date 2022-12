Winter Meals 2022

Los Angeles, CA, December 15, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Thru Guidance Ministries will be serving Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) meals to children during Winter Break 2022-2023. The meal service dates, locations, and service times are below.Salesian Family Youth Center2228 E 48th StreetLos Angeles, CA 9003312/19/2022 - 1/6/2023Excluding 12/26 and 1/1Breakfast: 10:00AM | Lunch: 3:00PM