The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Announces a Grand-Opening in Lexington, KY
The Dinner Detective, the largest interactive murder mystery dinner show in the United States, is excited to announce the grand opening of its Lexington, KY, location.
Lexington, CO, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Dinner Detective offers a unique dining experience where guests become part of the show and help solve a hilarious murder case. Set in the present day, The Dinner Detective's murder mysteries are filled with twists and turns that will keep guests guessing until the final reveal.
The Dinner Detective's Lexington location will feature a delicious multi-course meal, with vegetarian and gluten-free options available. The show is suitable for guests of all ages and is a great option for date nights, group outings, and special events.
"We're thrilled to be bringing The Dinner Detective to Lexington," said the Franchise owner of The Dinner Detective, Kasey Learned. "Our interactive murder mystery shows have been a hit in cities across the country, and we can't wait for guests in Lexington to experience the fun for themselves."
The Dinner Detective's Lexington location will be open for shows on Friday and Saturday evenings, with additional showtimes added based on demand. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thedinnerdetective.com/lexington or by calling 1-866-496-0535.
About The Dinner Detective
Founded in 2004, The Dinner Detective is the largest interactive murder mystery dinner show in the United States. With locations across the country, The Dinner Detective offers guests a unique dining experience where they become part of the show and help solve a hilarious murder case.
Contact
Kasey Learned
303-564-2230
https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/lexington/
