The Dinner Detective Comes to Greensboro
The Dinner Detective is excited to announce its grand opening in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Greensboro, NC, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Dinner Detective, the nation's largest interactive murder mystery dinner show, is excited to announce its grand opening in Greensboro, North Carolina. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, The Dinner Detective will host its first show at the Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport, located at 1 Marriott Drive. The show will begin at 6:00 PM.
The Dinner Detective offers a unique and interactive dining experience that combines a four-course meal with a murder mystery show. The show is set in the present day, and audience members are encouraged to solve the crime while enjoying their dinner.
"We are thrilled to bring The Dinner Detective to Greensboro," said Kasey Learned, the show's Executive Producer. "We have been in North Carolina for over seven years, and we can't wait to bring our unique brand of interactive entertainment to the residents of Greensboro."
Tickets for the grand opening show are on sale now and can be purchased at www.thedinnerdetective.com/greensboro. Prices start at $69.95 per person, which includes the four-course meal and the show.
The Dinner Detective is perfect for date nights, team-building events, and group outings. For more information, visit thedinnerdetective.com/greensboro or call 1-866-496-0535.
The Dinner Detective offers a unique and interactive dining experience that combines a four-course meal with a murder mystery show. The show is set in the present day, and audience members are encouraged to solve the crime while enjoying their dinner.
"We are thrilled to bring The Dinner Detective to Greensboro," said Kasey Learned, the show's Executive Producer. "We have been in North Carolina for over seven years, and we can't wait to bring our unique brand of interactive entertainment to the residents of Greensboro."
Tickets for the grand opening show are on sale now and can be purchased at www.thedinnerdetective.com/greensboro. Prices start at $69.95 per person, which includes the four-course meal and the show.
The Dinner Detective is perfect for date nights, team-building events, and group outings. For more information, visit thedinnerdetective.com/greensboro or call 1-866-496-0535.
Contact
The Dinner DetectiveContact
Kasey Learned
303-564-2230
https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/greensboro/
Box Office: 866-496-0535
Kasey Learned
303-564-2230
https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/greensboro/
Box Office: 866-496-0535
Categories