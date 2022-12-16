Author Jason Boyce's New Audiobook, "Chronic Fatigue Gone!" is an Engaging Guide to Help Those That Have Exhausted Western Medicine in Their Path to Complete Healing
Recent audiobook release “Chronic Fatigue Gone! A Recovery Plan for Covid Long Haul, ME-CFS, Lyme,” from Audiobook Network author Jason Boyce, is a thorough examination of alternative wellness options for those who suffer from long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome. After trying out multiple forms of treatment, Boyce shares his results to help listeners discover what might work best for them.
Rancho Santa Fe, CA, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jason Boyce, who was educated at Oxford Brookes University in Oxford, England, and worked as a commercial real estate consultant in London before moving with his family to America, has completed his new audiobook, “Chronic Fatigue Gone! A Recovery Plan for Covid Long Haul, ME-CFS, Lyme”: an eye-opening exploration of the different treatment options available outside the scope of modern medicine for those who, like the author, suffer from long COVID and other chronic fatigue diseases.
“There are many excellent books that detail the causes and triggers of chronic fatigue,” writes Boyce. “Many are extremely well written by scholars and physicians, and I recommend you read as many of them as you can. However, not all the books written on the subject are simple to understand or particularly enjoyable to read. Many are quite scientific in nature and academic in tone. More importantly, very few offer tangible remedies or therapies that get at the heart of what sufferers of chronic fatigue are desperately seeking: a real-life CURE! Learning about COVID and chronic fatigue is all well and good, but if you can’t do anything about it, then what’s the point in the end? That’s why the majority of this book concentrates and discusses many remedies and methods to cure your chronic fatigue no matter whether the cause is COVID, Lyme, or Epstein-Barr or any of the other causes cited in this book. This book aims to provide clear, simple information that is enjoyable and—dare I say—fun to read. You may disagree with this last assertion, but you can’t say I didn’t try.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jason Boyce’s new audiobook is an encouraging read for those who have reached the limit of what Western medicine can do for those illnesses and explores alternative paths within the world of functional and integrative medicine. By relating his own experiences with chronic fatigue syndrome and long COVID, Boyce uses himself as a test subject for each treatment plan he discusses, providing first-hand accounts of how each one might help his listeners.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Chronic Fatigue Gone! A Recovery Plan for Covid Long Haul, ME-CFS, Lyme” by Jason Boyce through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
