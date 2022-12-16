Author Randy Gingrich’s New Book, "A Declaration of Christian Truth: To Equip the Church," Explores Over Fifty Topics Relevant to the Christian Life
Recent release “A Declaration of Christian Truth: To Equip the Church,” from Covenant Books author Randy Gingrich, takes readers on an adventure of intriguing theological thought on numerous topics, all in a concise, yet comprehensive way that articulates the truth of God’s Word.
Chapman, KS, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Randy Gingrich, whose theology is uniquely conservative, has completed his new book, “A Declaration of Christian Truth: To Equip the Church”: a gripping exploration on a variety of topics relevant to the Christian life. Many of his takes are revolutionary in nature and may stand out from theology today.
“Those who are satisfied and comfortable with the religious system of our day may feel uncomfortable with this book as it takes to task established views and methods. As churches across the land continue to close their doors, as God continues to remove lampstands (churches; Revelation 2:5); as it becomes harder to receive the baptism with the Holy Spirit; as America follows after the pattern of Europe in the great falling away, God is stirring the hearts of men and women to take a stand against these trends of departure from God,” Gingrich writes.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gingrich’s new book establishes a systematic theology as doctrine is taught with originality in the power of the Holy Spirit with dynamic revelation. It builds solid truth in a structural style and should resonate with any believer as prophetic, personal, and inspirational.
The book shares breakthrough insight on many subjects of the Bible that are hard to understand. Also, there is significant teaching on the born-again experience, the constitution of the Christian, the baptism with the Holy Spirit, authentic worship, and much more.
It is a textbook for the Christian life. Many will see it as a great source of sermons, curriculum, and position papers. The titles of the forty-four chapters should strike the interest of any God-fearing truth-loving Christian. Most chapters start fresh with new topics and developing themes. There are studious sections that dig deep for the purpose of benefiting everyone with greater appreciation and knowledge of God’s Word while attempting to satisfy the Bible College graduate.
Readers can purchase "A Declaration of Christian Truth: To Equip the Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
