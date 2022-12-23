Author J. Kenneth Berger’s New Book, "Blessings," Centers Around the Lives of the Author and His Wife and Their Countless Gifts from the Lord in Return for Their Faith
Recent release “Blessings,” from Covenant Books author J. Kenneth Berger, is a captivating faith-based read that reveals the wonderful life and miracles granted to the author and his family throughout his life. A true testament to God's unending love for His most faithful children, Berger shares all that God has gifted him in the hopes of encouraging readers to believe in the Lord as he always has.
Fletcher, NC, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- J. Kenneth Berger, a widower and loving grandfather who founded a consulting firm with his wife, has completed his new book, “Blessings: A Narrative on the Lives of Marlene Keen Porter a Truly Remarkable Woman and Joseph Kenneth ‘Ken’ Berger, The Miracle Man”: a stirring memoir that recounts the innumerable blessings and miracles gifted by God to the author, his wife, and his loving family over the years.
“As the title to part 1 suggests, I have frequently wondered ‘Why me?’ when reflecting upon my life filled with a few bad times but many wonderful and exciting times,” writes Berger. “I realize that in God’s infinite and mysterious plan, He had a purpose for me. This testimony is being written to chronicle the love, mercy, and gifts given to me by a loving God and Father. It will detail the start and continuation of my relationship with Him. It will also relate that faith, trust, and patience are essential in realizing that His time is not our time. His plan and methods may not lead to the results we think we need, but His plan will always be better.”
Berger continues, “The sole purpose of this testimony is to glorify my God and give to all who read this the knowledge that He does, indeed, want a one-on-one relationship with those who believe in Him. And more importantly, that He will be there for you if you ask, believe, and trust.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J. Kenneth Berger’s new book is an enlightening read that reveals the blessings one can experience when they place their love and faith in the Lord, trusting He will be by one’s side through all the challenges life has to offer.
Readers can purchase “Blessings: A Narrative on the Lives of Marlene Keen Porter a Truly Remarkable Woman and Joseph Kenneth ‘Ken’ Berger The Miracle Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
The author has created the Marlene K. Porter Foundation in honor of his wife, partner, and friend. All royalties from the sale of "Blessings" will go to the foundation with the funds provided to charities involved with medical research, children, veterans and for the care of animals.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
