Author Marie Ashby’s New Book, "In Your House Lord," is a Yearlong Devotional of Letters to God That Reveal the Wonders and Blessings Granted to the Author by the Lord
Recent release “In Your House Lord,” from Covenant Books author Marie Ashby, is a beautiful assemblage of prayers and love letters from the author's heart to the Lord, thanking him for all he has done for her. Through her own adoration of God, Ashby hopes to inspire her readers to take stock of the miracles in their own lives and give thanks as she does within the pages of "In Your House Lord."
Cameron, LA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Marie Ashby, a retired nurse and grandmother who currently volunteers her time as the executive director for the National Association of Pro-Life Nurses, has completed her new book, “In Your House Lord”: a collection of prayers from the author’s heart, praising the Lord for all he has delivered her throughout life.
“This book is meant to evoke emotion and visual inspiration that brings scripture to life for the reader,” writes Ashby. “These are simply [my] love letters to God, through trials and disappointments, joys and triumphs, with his faithfulness on full display throughout, not only in the prayers but in the photographs of loved ones and the splendor of creation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marie Ashby’s new book is a powerful testament to the glory of the Lord and all he grants his most devout followers. Through the author’s prayers, readers will learn to strengthen their relationship with Christ and rediscover the wonderful blessings of God.
Readers can purchase “In Your House Lord” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
