Author Marie Ashby’s New Book, "In Your House Lord," is a Yearlong Devotional of Letters to God That Reveal the Wonders and Blessings Granted to the Author by the Lord

Recent release “In Your House Lord,” from Covenant Books author Marie Ashby, is a beautiful assemblage of prayers and love letters from the author's heart to the Lord, thanking him for all he has done for her. Through her own adoration of God, Ashby hopes to inspire her readers to take stock of the miracles in their own lives and give thanks as she does within the pages of "In Your House Lord."