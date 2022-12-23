Author Lori Michalina Wood’s New Book, "The Invitation: A Love Story," is an Incredible Faith-Based Read About the Author's Journey with God to Healing and Restoration
Recent release “The Invitation: A Love Story,” from Covenant Books author Lori Michalina Wood, is a testimonial to the power of Christ and God's divine plan for all his children. By sharing her personal moments of faith and spiritual growth, Wood reveals how one has a greater purpose waiting for them once they place their trust in their heavenly Father.
Wake Forest, NC, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lori Michalina Wood, a proud mother and grandmother who accepted Christ as her savior at an early age, has completed her new book, “The Invitation: A Love Story”: a stirring and deeply personal memoir of the author’s journey to discovering Christ and understanding God’s plans for her.
“Everyone has insecurities and feelings of unworthiness; some of us have tragedies in our lives and trauma, but it’s what we do with these things that matter. It’s trusting even when you can’t see. The book of Isaiah says in chapter 43 verse 2 that we will go through deep waters, but it will not overtake us; and we will go through the fire, but we will not be burned. I am here because I believed those scriptures to be true. I believed in my God that He was there with me like He said He would be, and you know what, He was always there even at times when I felt nothing,” writes Wood.
“I am excited to share my story and share His Love with you because, dear friend, you count! You are here for a reason, and He has planned great things for you. He formed you and thought of you long before you ever arrived here on this planet Earth. Just trust me and just keep reading. Don’t give up! You have too much to do here, important things to do here. You are His, and He is yours, so just come to Him as a little child and have faith in Him, my friend.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lori Michalina Wood’s new book encourages readers to look towards Christ and center God in all aspects of their lives. Through a deep and powerful connection with God, readers will discover their true worth, and work towards fulfilling their intended roles as the Lord’s children.
Readers can purchase “The Invitation: A Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
