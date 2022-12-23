Author Lori Michalina Wood’s New Book, "The Invitation: A Love Story," is an Incredible Faith-Based Read About the Author's Journey with God to Healing and Restoration

Recent release “The Invitation: A Love Story,” from Covenant Books author Lori Michalina Wood, is a testimonial to the power of Christ and God's divine plan for all his children. By sharing her personal moments of faith and spiritual growth, Wood reveals how one has a greater purpose waiting for them once they place their trust in their heavenly Father.