Paras Biopharmaceuticals Creates Excellence with “Continuous Biomanufacturing”: Achieves Objectives of “High Productivity & Biomanufacturing Innovation”

With 6 years of dedicated work at Paras Biopharmaceuticals and the use of Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ unique technology platform (which comprises of Bioproduction technologies for economical production of biologics), the company is pleased to announce that an excellent scale-up production process is achieved with “Continuous Biomanufacturing.”