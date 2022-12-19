Paras Biopharmaceuticals Creates Excellence with “Continuous Biomanufacturing”: Achieves Objectives of “High Productivity & Biomanufacturing Innovation”
With 6 years of dedicated work at Paras Biopharmaceuticals and the use of Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ unique technology platform (which comprises of Bioproduction technologies for economical production of biologics), the company is pleased to announce that an excellent scale-up production process is achieved with “Continuous Biomanufacturing.”
Oulu, Finland, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- These developments are described at https://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php for Urology & Onco-immunology Biosimilars which require the highest level of control during manufacturing to achieve high-quality. Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ efforts on “Continuous Biomanufacturing” results in high yield and low manufacturing costs of high-value onco-immunology and urology biosimilar development.
“Paras Biopharmaceuticals experienced very difficult challenges in scale-up production of these biologics, however, due to Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ unique technology platform being very versatile, the company overcame critical manufacturing challenges, and quickly resolved these issues,” said Dr Ashesh Kumar, CEO, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy.
“Paras Biopharma has streamlined its high-value biosimilar co-development partnership under 'Paras Biologics.' The company brings Onco-Immunology & Urology Biosimilars to our partners, to take potential leadership position with these developments,” adds Dr Mark Jackson, Admin Lead, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy.
About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy:
Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ major activities are “Biologics CDMO” Services and Biologics & Biosimilar Technology Development & Scale-up, in addition to offering co-development & licensing partnership opportunities of high-value Biologics. Paras Biopharma’s unique technologies (Biomultifold®, Noblecleav® and Cytofold StructQuant®) facilitates achieving high-productivity & quality of biologics.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has established its expertise in critical areas providing biologics CDMO, development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale, and the development of enzymes for medicinal and bioprocess purposes.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases. For more information, please see the company pipeline: http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php.
Mark Jackson
+358442905993
www.parasbiopharma.com
