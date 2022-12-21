Joseph Nesi’s New Book, "Know Greater Love," is a New Pious Novel That Gives Readers a Unique and Contemporary Take on Some Classic Bible Stories
Recent release “Know Greater Love,” from Covenant Books author Joseph Nesi, is a godly new novel that brings fresh life to certain unnamed individuals and untold stories from the Bible, immersing readers in new ways.
Bountiful, UT, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Nesi, a husband, father, grandfather, volunteer, and eucharistic minister, has completed his new book, “Know Greater Love”: a new book that showcases classic Bible stories but gives them a new and current spin.
Nesi writes, “The stories I have written are biblical fiction. Some contain known facts. People in the Bible who encountered Jesus Christ were changed either physically or mentally. I hope these stories will help to bring to life some of the unnamed yet mentioned individuals in scripture. I have attempted to match their Hebrew names and the meaning of their names with these individuals. There are stories of persons whose names we have heard and read about. I ventured to add new stories and a deeper understanding of their lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joseph Nesi’s new book is a contemporary take on classic Bible stories. He sheds light on some unnamed yet mentioned individuals from the Bible. These scriptures are the backdrop for Nesi to write a more in-depth story about these characters and their lives.
Nesi’s writing shows readers the importance of giving new perspective on classic stories and ideas. This piece of biblical fiction is a combination of Nesi’s love of storytelling and his service to God. His work is an easy way for new biblical readers to become familiarized with biblical stories. He also gives readers who know the Bible well a new and deeper understanding of stories that have been told before.
Readers can purchase “Know Greater Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
