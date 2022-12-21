Author CC Fields’s New Book, "I Believe: Christian Leadership Lessons Through the Eyes of a Child," Inspires Young Readers to Become Christian Leaders
Recent release “I Believe: Christian Leadership Lessons Through the Eyes of a Child,” from Covenant Books author CC Fields, is an interactive conversation book on how to teach children to become better Christian leaders and work as a team to make an impact.
New York, NY, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CC Fields, who grew up on the East Coast of North Carolina where she lives with her husband Tony and their dog Abel, has completed her new book, “I Believe: Christian Leadership Lessons Through the Eyes of a Child”: a children’s book based on Christian leadership principles of how to help serve those at home, in school, in the neighborhood, in the community, and in the world to make all a better place to live.
The work is illustrated by CC’s sister Julie Durden, who is an artist. Julie lives in the Atlanta area with her husband Dennis. CC and Julie decided to build their dream together of publishing children’s books.
CC writes, “Everything in life is built on leadership, whether of just yourself or leading a team of others. This begins as a child.”
She continues, “Alone, we can do much, but as a team, we can conquer so much more.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, CC Fields’s new book offers interactive activities that challenge young readers to build their leadership skills.
Readers can purchase “I Believe: Christian Leadership Lessons Through the Eyes of a Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
