Author Judiann Lewinski’s New Book, "The Red Wagon Heroes—Find the Truth," Centers Around a Group of Children Who Work to Make the World a Better Place

Recent release “The Red Wagon Heroes—Find the Truth,” from Covenant Books author Judiann Lewinski, follows a group of children who discover the inspirational power behind God's Holy Word. As they experience various situations throughout the day, each of them relies on their relationship with God for guidance to navigate life's hardships and find what sparks joy for themselves.