Author Judiann Lewinski’s New Book, "The Red Wagon Heroes—Find the Truth," Centers Around a Group of Children Who Work to Make the World a Better Place
Recent release “The Red Wagon Heroes—Find the Truth,” from Covenant Books author Judiann Lewinski, follows a group of children who discover the inspirational power behind God's Holy Word. As they experience various situations throughout the day, each of them relies on their relationship with God for guidance to navigate life's hardships and find what sparks joy for themselves.
Eloy, AZ, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Judiann Lewinski, a wife, mother, and grandmother whose passions have led her around the world through various career paths, has completed her new book, “The Red Wagon Heroes—Find the Truth”: a colorful tale that follows a group of children as they explore the world around them to seek out their happiness with God by their side.
“‘The Red Wagon Heroes’ are a fun group of multicultural kids, their pets, and red wagons,” writes Lewinski. “In this loving collection of adventures that spark excitement and the imagination of the reader, these children search to find how they fit into the world around them and how the truth of God’s Words can lift them up and help them find their own power through life’s challenges.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judiann Lewinski’s new book is an enlightening read that encourages young readers to have courage at each step in life knowing God will always be present with them to offer guidance and love. Full of vibrant illustrations and empowering Scripture passages, Lewinski takes readers on a beautiful journey that encourages kindness, compassion, and following the light of the Lord to overcome any obstacle.
Readers can purchase “The Red Wagon Heroes—Find the Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The Red Wagon Heroes’ are a fun group of multicultural kids, their pets, and red wagons,” writes Lewinski. “In this loving collection of adventures that spark excitement and the imagination of the reader, these children search to find how they fit into the world around them and how the truth of God’s Words can lift them up and help them find their own power through life’s challenges.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judiann Lewinski’s new book is an enlightening read that encourages young readers to have courage at each step in life knowing God will always be present with them to offer guidance and love. Full of vibrant illustrations and empowering Scripture passages, Lewinski takes readers on a beautiful journey that encourages kindness, compassion, and following the light of the Lord to overcome any obstacle.
Readers can purchase “The Red Wagon Heroes—Find the Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories