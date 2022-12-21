Employers Can Now File W2 1099 Forms in House Easily with ezW2 Software
New ezW2 2022 from Halfpricesoft.com has just been released for the 2023 tax season to give small to midsize business owners a jump start for processing W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms. Download and test today at halfpricesoft.com.
Los Angeles, CA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- W2 1099 year-end tax reporting should not be a headache for employers this 2023 tax season. With ezW2 software, business owners can now file W2, W3, 1096 and 1099-NEC forms in house by themselves. New clients are welcome to test drive the free demo of ezW2 software with no obligation and no cost at halfpricesoft.com
“With the latest ezW2 2022 software, customers can start processing forms for the upcoming 2023 tax season quickly and easily,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
Beginning at only $49 for the small business paper printing version ($99 for the enterprise version) ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.
Please note: The IRS does not certify the substitute forms for 1099-NEC or 1096. If you mail the paper forms to the IRS, the red forms are required to fill out 1099-NEC Copy A and 1096.
Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp . The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing until the license key is purchased and added.
The main features included in the latest version include but are not limited to:
- ezW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.
- Prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on plain white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies or recipient copies.
- ezW2 can print 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not currently certify white paper printing for Copy A so pre-printed forms are needed for only Copy A.
- ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily
- ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one
- ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses
W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download new ezW2 software today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp and is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other windows systems.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Contact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp
