Sabrina Carrozza’s New Book, "Eve the Elephant," is About a Nervous Elephant Starting Her First Day at a New School, as She Learns to Cope with Her Anxiety
Brooklyn, NY, December 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sabrina Carrozza, a twenty-five-year-old who lives in Brooklyn, has completed her most recent book, “Eve the Elephant”: an engaging children’s story about an elephant who is feeling kind of sick and scared about starting her first day at a new school.
As Eve goes through her day, Eve meets a friend who helps her process what she is feeling and teaches her how to help it go away.
Author Sabrina Carrozza is a third-grade teacher and certified school counselor in Brooklyn, New York. She has been pursuing writing since she was a young girl and recognized the importance of social-emotional literature for children.
Sabrina writes, “Felix explained how his dad told him to breathe and to be in the moment, like he was now with Eve. ‘A good trick I learned is the rule of three. It’s really fun and helps me feel more free.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Sabrina Carrozza’s book offers coping mechanisms to help young readers and listeners overcome anxiety. With colorful illustrations that bring the memorable characters to life, this educational tale helps children feel less alone when experiencing fear and nervousness about trying new things.
Told through easy-to-read rhymes, this meaningful story reaches young readers and opens up a conversation about what to do when they feel scared and uncertain.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Eve the Elephant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
